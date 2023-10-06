Drake Reveals that 21 Savage's Immigration Struggles Are Finally Over

According to Drake’s newly released single “8 am in Charlotte, ” rapper 21 Savage has finally obtained a green card, after years of issues with immigration rapping, “Savage got a green card straight out of the consulate. Where I go, you go, brother, we Yugoslavian.”



In 2019, fans were shocked to learn that 21 was not born in the United States, after getting arrested and detained for a week by U.S. Immigrations and Customs Enforcement for having an expired visa and an alleged criminal record. The case was eventually dismissed. He was born in the United Kingdom and moved to the U.S. when he was only seven years old. Allegedly his visa expired a year after he moved to the States. In his music career, he has referenced solely being from Atlanta, Georgia.

In a 2022 interview with Math Hoffa, he revealed that Jay-Z and Meek Mill helped get him out of custody saying, “I called Meek while I was in jail and told Meek, ‘Bro, I just got locked up.’ He called Jay-Z, and Jay-Z put a lawyer on my case. He played a role in getting me out. He ain’t just doing that s–t for anybody just cuz your rap. You gotta be from a certain cloth.”

The “Rich Flex” rapper was not deported after his arrest but has been battling with the system ever since. Due to his immigration status, he has never been able to perform outside of the States, having to forfeit his appearances on the joint It’s All a Blur North American Tour with Drake this year. J. Cole and Travis Scott filled in for the Vancouver and Montreal stops.

According to Billboard, a Dekalb County, Georgia district attorney spokesperson said that 21’s immigration case was officially closed, “While there was probable cause to make an arrest after further investigation was completed and information was provided by the defense, the state did not believe it could prove the case beyond a reasonable doubt.”

The news comes at a perfect time for 21 to help Drake wrap up the final shows of the tour. According to sources close to 21, he will be using his green card to travel to Toronto, Canada for Friday and Saturday’s shows.