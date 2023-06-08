It looks like Don Lemon may have gotten the last laugh.

Weeks after the longtime CNN host was fired from the popular news channel, his boss, CEO Chris Licht, met the same fate.

On Wednesday, Warner Bros Discovery announced that Licht would be out as CEO after only working in the position for a year. This comes days after a damning profile from The Atlantic, in which the publication spoke to hundreds of CNN employees, who questioned Licht’s ability to lead the company.

But in a new report from TMZ, it appears that Lemon and his team are open to the possibility of returning to CNN after the firing of his former boss, who he did not always get along with.

It shouldn’t be too surprising, considering Lemon was extremely shocked himself when he got the news that he’d no longer work at the news organization.

The day he got fired, he tweeted out a lengthy post that read, “At no time was I ever given any indication that I would not be able to continue to do the work I have loved at the network.”

In a post-firing interview in April, Lemon expressed his plans for the summer, making it clear that he’s going to take some time off, “spend the summer on the beach and the boat,” and then consider his options before any decisions are made.

But, he did share that he still has the urge to work again, saying, “I have time. I don’t have to rush to another job, even if I want another job.”

Even if it’s something he’s considering, is it a good idea for Lemon to return to CNN?

The last few months of his tenure were filled with controversy. He was accused of misogynistic behavior and was also taken off of CNN This Morning and sent to sensitivity training after he was criticized for comments on Republican presidential candidate Nikki Haley’s age.

But never say never.