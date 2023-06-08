In a post-firing interview in April, Lemon expressed his plans for the summer, making it clear that he’s going to take some time off, “spend the summer on the beach and the boat,” and then consider his options before any decisions are made.

But, he did share that he still has the urge to work again, saying, “I have time. I don’t have to rush to another job, even if I want another job.”

Even if it’s something he’s considering, is it a good idea for Lemon to return to CNN?

The last few months of his tenure were filled with controversy. He was accused of misogynistic behavior and was also taken off of CNN This Morning and sent to sensitivity training after he was criticized for comments on Republican presidential candidate Nikki Haley’s age.

But never say never.