Iowa Rep. Steve King is the pus-filled boil on America’s ass. Assuming, of course, that the boil is so racist that the New York Times was able to create a timeline of all the racist shit that he’s said.



Steve King is so racist that he retweets neo-Nazis. He’s so racist that Congress has tried to shut him down for being racist.

But even within the framework of being one of the most outlandish, outspoken racists trying to couch his racism with science and other bullshit, judging his latest comments on a Steve King scale, this motherfucker is unhinged.



Speaking to a group of people who would go see this deranged shitbag at the Westside Conservative Club on Wednesday, King claimed that humanity would have suffered if not for rape and incest throughout human history.



“What if we went back through all the family trees and just pulled out anyone who was a product of rape or incest? Would there be any population of the world left if we did that?” King said in Urbandale, Iowa, the Des Moines Register reports.

“Considering all the wars and all the rapes and pillages that happened throughout all these different nations, I know that I can’t say that I was not a part of a product of that.”

The Register notes that the pond scum on the bottom of the USS Go Fuck Yourself was arguing for his position against abortion under all circumstances and defending the anti-abortion legislation he tried to push through Congress.

King, who is Catholic, was arguing that just because the circumstances were horrific doesn’t mean that the result isn’t a person.

“It’s not the baby’s fault for the sin of the father or of the mother,” he said.

Not sure what the mother’s sin is here, but man, fuck this guy! Both rape and incest are horrific experiences and King’s out here talking about this tragic violation of a woman’s body and the difficult decision that she has to make regarding HER BODY as if he’s comparing the prices of snow tires.

Here’s the position that men should have on women’s rights: None. Not one fucking thing. Nothing. Nada.

They should continue to consume large cups of “STFU!”

King talked about some other things, including his “New York Times quote on white nationalism and white supremacy in January” the Des Moines Register reports, but fuck this guy.