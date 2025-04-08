Internet Reacts to Mariah Carey Pulling Hilarious, Embarrassing Mom Move During Son's Livestream

It’s always fun to see when a celebrity reveal how they’re just like us regular folks. That’s exactly what happened in a recent and hilarious exchange between Mariah Carey and her son Moroccan. And when you see what happened, you’ll be more than tickled.

Over the weekend, Carey’s 13-year-old son was playing and talking to fans on his Twitch livestream when his twin sister Monroe decided to randomly pop in his room holding a dog. Seconds later, the “Shake It Off” singer appeared with yet another small dog in her arm and in full glam.

“Sorry chat, my mom is here,” he said in the beginning before eventually inviting her over to get in front of the camera.

Once she and Monroe came over and he saw the dogs, the young teen became overwhelmed and embarrassed and immediately asked them both to leave.

“Why are y’all all — OK, y’all need to get out now. Just everybody get out now. Mom, they can see you. They’re saying, ‘Hi Mariah, I love you.’ Oh my god,” he said. “Can y’all please get out, please?”

To which Carey responded: “I get out? OK, bye.”



Unfortunately for Moroccan, they did not leave and instead left from his side and continued to chat behind him. Moms and sister, amirite?

Once the video began making its rounds on social media, folks online couldn’t help but be amused at the ordeal and expressed their sentiments.

“Mariah walking around the house holding a small dog, fully glammed is definitely how I always imagined Mariah at home relaxing. Checks out,” wrote one user on X. “This is so cute how we all got embarrassed as kids by our parents…it really didn’t matter who they were lol,” said another.

One user took to the comments of a separate post of the video: “Lmao damn if you’re embarrassed of your mom even when she’s Mariah Carey, what hope does any parent have?!” Another added: “There’s always something so funny to me about how fame doesn’t spare a celebrity parent from being like every other parent.”

