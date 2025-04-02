Bet You Didn't Know These Black Celebs Had Latinx Roots

Issa Rae and Kid Cudi in Young Love Is Our TV Pick This Week
From Kid Cudi to Carmelo Anthony, these 16 celebrities are putting on for the Afro-Latinx community!

By
Phenix S Halley
Image for article titled Bet You Didn&#39;t Know These Black Celebs Had Latinx Roots
Photo: Kevin Winter (Getty Images)

There’s no one way to be Black. In the case of many of our brothers and sisters, their Black roots are just one piece of their greater identity. From Carmelo Anthony to Mariah Carey, these celebrities have fully embraced their Latino heritage just as they do their Black heritage.

In a world where many are forced to choose just one identity, these celebs are proof that you can have it all! And while you might know some on this list, prepared to be shocked when you find out just how many of your favorite celebs are also Latino.

Carmelo Anthony

Carmelo Anthony

Image for article titled Bet You Didn&#39;t Know These Black Celebs Had Latinx Roots
Photo: Rick Kern (Getty Images)

The former NBA star was raised by his mother after his Puerto Rican father died when he was just two years old. “There was a gap of years where I kind of just lost contact with that side of the family,” he said during an interview.

Trina

Trina

Image for article titled Bet You Didn&#39;t Know These Black Celebs Had Latinx Roots
Photo: Alekandra London (Getty Images)

Born in Miami, Trina’s father was from the Dominican Republic and her mother was from the Bahamas. Trina credits her mother with teaching her how to invest the money she made from music. In fact, it was her mother who invested Trina’s first check of $250,000 and doubled it in a matter of years.

Colman Domingo

Colman Domingo

Image for article titled Bet You Didn&#39;t Know These Black Celebs Had Latinx Roots
Photo: Mike Coppola (Getty Images)

Colman Domingo made history becoming the first Afro-Latino to ever be nominated for an Oscar for Best Actor in 2024. His father’s side is from Belize and Guatemala, as he shared during an interview at the Emmys.

Janicza Bravo

Janicza Bravo

Image for article titled Bet You Didn&#39;t Know These Black Celebs Had Latinx Roots
Photo: Olivia Wong (Getty Images)

The Panamanian-American director spent her earlier years in Panama. In fact, she was born in America, but her family moved to Panama where they stayed until Bravo was 12 years old, according to Latina Magazine.

Maxwell

Maxwell

Image for article titled Bet You Didn&#39;t Know These Black Celebs Had Latinx Roots
Photo: Amy Sussman (Getty Images)

With moves like his, it’s not shocking to learn Maxwell is of Latinx descent. Born Gerald Maxwell Rivera, the singer’s father is Puerto Rican and his mother is Haitian.

Tatyana Ali

Tatyana Ali

Image for article titled Bet You Didn&#39;t Know These Black Celebs Had Latinx Roots
Photo: Emma McIntyre (Getty Images)

The “Fresh Prince of Bel Air” actress is of Afro-Panamanian and Indo-Trinidadian heritage, with her ancestry rooted in the Dougla people.

Y’lan Noel

Y’lan Noel

Image for article titled Bet You Didn&#39;t Know These Black Celebs Had Latinx Roots
Photo: Dia Dipasupil (Getty Images)

While Noel was born in New York City, his mother is of Panamanian descent. Despite his roots, Noel identifies as African-American and has previously spoken about his experiences growing up in a mostly Black community.

Kelis

Kelis

Image for article titled Bet You Didn&#39;t Know These Black Celebs Had Latinx Roots
Photo: Matt Winkelmeyer (Getty Images)

The singer’s mother is of Chinese and Puerto Rican descent, and her father is African American. Kelis often references her Puerto Rican roots and her mother’s cooking as inspiration behind her own cooking and her career.

Young M.A.

Young M.A.

Image for article titled Bet You Didn&#39;t Know These Black Celebs Had Latinx Roots
Photo: Noam Galai (Getty Images)

The rapper— born Katorah Kasanova Marrero— is partially of Puerto Rican descent. According to BeforeTheyWereFamous, her mother is Jamaican, and her father is Puerto Rican. He was incarcerated until Marrero was 11 years old.

Tyson Beckford

Tyson Beckford

Image for article titled Bet You Didn&#39;t Know These Black Celebs Had Latinx Roots
Photo: Jason Mendez (Getty Images)

Raised between New York and Jamaica, the model and actor has Jamaican and Chinese roots through his father and Panamanian roots through his mother, according to his biography.

Mariah Carey

Mariah Carey

Image for article titled Bet You Didn&#39;t Know These Black Celebs Had Latinx Roots
Photo: Kevin Winter (Getty Images)

The songwriter and singer is the youngest of three children. Her mother was an opera singer and vocal coach of Irish descent, and her father was an aeronautical engineer with Afro-Venezuelan roots.

Fabolous

Fabolous

Image for article titled Bet You Didn&#39;t Know These Black Celebs Had Latinx Roots
Photo: Al Bello (Getty Images)

In the Hispanic Heritage Edition of One Gotta Go, the Brooklyn rapper revealed he is half Dominican.

Lupita Nyong’o

Lupita Nyong’o

Image for article titled Bet You Didn&#39;t Know These Black Celebs Had Latinx Roots
Photo: Kate Green (Getty Images)

The Kenyan actress was actually born in Mexico City where her father was teaching at the time. Her family eventually returned to Kenya, where she was raised. Nyong’o holds dual citizenship in both countries. She also speaks Spanish, Lou, English and Swahili.

Kid Cudi

Kid Cudi

Image for article titled Bet You Didn&#39;t Know These Black Celebs Had Latinx Roots
Photo: Monica Schipper (Getty Images)

Kid Cudi — real name Scott Ramon Seguro Mescudi — was born to Afro-Mexican parents, according to CNN. In fact, Cudi has an alter ego named Juan Pablo, which is a nod to his Mexican roots.

Yaya DaCosta

Yaya DaCosta

Image for article titled Bet You Didn&#39;t Know These Black Celebs Had Latinx Roots
Photo: Amy Sussman (Getty Images)

The Top Model and actress, whose real name is Yaya Alafia, is of Brazilian and Nigerian descent. Being raised in New York, DaCosta said she began identifying with her Latina side more when she studied in Brazil, according to NPR.

Lloyd Banks

Lloyd Banks

Image for article titled Bet You Didn&#39;t Know These Black Celebs Had Latinx Roots
Photo: Lisa Lake (Getty Images)

Originally born in Baltimore but moved to New York, Banks’ father is Black and his mother is Puerto Rican.

