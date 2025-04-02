Bet You Didn't Know These Black Celebs Had Latinx Roots

There’s no one way to be Black. In the case of many of our brothers and sisters, their Black roots are just one piece of their greater identity. From Carmelo Anthony to Mariah Carey, these celebrities have fully embraced their Latino heritage just as they do their Black heritage.

In a world where many are forced to choose just one identity, these celebs are proof that you can have it all! And while you might know some on this list, prepared to be shocked when you find out just how many of your favorite celebs are also Latino.