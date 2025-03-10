Doechii Says Her Red Flag Is 'a Straight Man.' Here's the Fiery Social Media Debate That Came Next

Doechii has been everything anyone can talk about recently. Between winning her first Grammy award and recent looks during Paris Fashion Week, she clearly knows how to get the people talking. After a recent interview on “Hot Ones,” the Florida rapper is shaking the table once more.

A clip taken from the interview with DJ Miss Milan went viral on social media after Doechii revealed her number one dating red flag is — drum roll please— “a straight man.” The queer rapper has been open about her sexuality, but many folks online are taking issue with her preference.

On X, @_justcallmechat tweeted “Folks work their ass off, achieve new heights, get major notoriety just to start spewing nothing but dumb s**t left and right.” Another user, @ScoobMH, shared a similar sentiment: “Saying a sexual preference or orientation that you don’t identify with or partake in as a red flag is some real mush for brain s**t.”

But while many straight men were in the replies confused about what exactly the “Nissan Altima” rapper could possibly mean, one user broke it down effortlessly. @djrosegawd said “If you’ve ever been with an openly bi sexual / pan sexual man you know EXACTLY why a straight man is a red flag for a QUEER woman. From the spaces she hangs to the community she builds.”

@queenlondy replied saying Doechii’s take makes a lot of sense. “She wants someone more like her,” she wrote. Recently, the rapper has confirmed she’s in a happy relationship with a woman on “The Breakfast Club.”

Also on X, many folks brought up in interesting double standard. @NoMre_MrNiceGuy wrote “How is straight women not wanting to date queer men okay for y’all but queer women not wanting to date straight men isn’t?”

But clearly users like @ThatNiggaJoey23 weren’t hearing it as they called Doechii’s preference a “gimmick.” Others declared they would stop being fans of the TDE artist after this interview. “And this is where my Doechii train stops at. Good luck out there,” @REHAB_ said.

@ranbrito even went as far as to say Doechii is “really tryna blatantly villainize ‘straight’ people and the idea of a traditional family dynamic.” And another user, @bbyyrrae, asked “can we have NORMAL black girls that actually represents us?”

All the while those who understood her joke saw folks reacting negatively as ironic. “Lmfaooo not y’all proving her point,” @ladidaix wrote. @IceQuebe_ tweeted saying “A queer person wanting to date other queer people really shouldn’t be driving up y’all’s blood pressure.”



Meanwhile, Doechii is living her best life performing with Hip-Hop icon Lauryn Hill and being named Billboard’s 2025 Woman of the Year.