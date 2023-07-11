10 Classic Hip-Hop Records For Beginners

Hip Hop: 73 Till Infinity

10 Classic Hip-Hop Records For Beginners

From Biggie to Wu-Tang, here are the most quintessential rap albums for new fans of the genre.

By
Candace McDuffie
Image for article titled 10 Classic Hip-Hop Records For Beginners
Illustration: Hardie Grant/Michele Rosenthal

This story is part of our new Hip-Hop: ’73 Till Infinity series, a celebration of the genre’s 50th anniversary.

Hip-hop turning 50 this year isn’t just about imagining the future of the world’s most powerful genre of music. The anniversary of rap is also about analyzing its mythical beginnings and the artists that have diligently worked to carry its legacy forward. What new listeners may not know is that hip-hop was birthed in New York City in the 1970s and was the result of Black suffering.

Communities were impoverished and systems that were established to keep inequality going were flourishing. Hip-hop wasn’t so much of a solution as it was a necessary release. For new fans looking to connect with the genre, The Root has assembled a list of 10 classic hip-hop albums for beginners.

Accompanied with beautiful illustrations and meaningful text from the book 50 Rappers Who Changed The World (Hardie Grant), this list features records by emcees who produced classic art that uniquely speaks to the Black experience.

Public Enemy, Fear Of A Black Planet

Illustration: Hardie Grant/Michele Rosenthal

One of rap’s most rebellious entities, Public Enemy, used their platform and talent to routinely address injustices that black people are subjected to. Their albums have always been praised for their rawness and pure artistry but it was 1990’s incendiary Fear of a Black Planet that truly captivated the masses. Intense songs, like “Fight The Power” and “911 is a Joke,” delved deeper into issues of racism by trading nuance for rage. Topics such as white supremacy, police brutality and social hierarchies were extensively examined as Chuck D’s powerhouse baritone permeated beats with ease. Fear of a Black Planet reiterated that rap is a deeply personal and layered form of expression best left to the devices of those who can speak to it the most authentically.

Jay Z, Reasonable Doubt

Photo: Hardie Grant/Michele Rosenthal

If there’s a single rapper who paved the way on how to build a successful empire in hip-hop, it would have to be Jay-Z. The Brooklyn native cofounded Roc-A-Fella Records in 1995 and released his debut album, Reasonable Doubt, a year later. The project was certified platinum and easily proved the emcee as a forced to be reckoned with. The single “Ain’t No N*gga” also augmented Foxy Brown as one of the most talented female emcees in the game. Other songs, such as “D’Evils,” gave harrowing insight to a 26-year-old drug dealer from the Marcy projects who would use his gift of rhyme to obtain the life of his dreams.

Lauryn Hill, The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill

Photo: Hardie Grant/Michele Rosenthal

The poetic charm that Lauryn Hill possesses puts the rapper/ singer entirely in a league of her own. After her group The Fugees disbanded in 1997, Hill released The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill two years later—and it became one of the most successful rap albums ever by a woman. It debuted at number one on the Billboard 200, with lead singles “Doo Wop (That Thing),” “Ex-Factor” and “Everything Is Everything” receiving heavy radio rotation. Due to its’ social commentary on Black womanhood, The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill went on to become certified platinum, making her the first female rapper to achieve this. The Miseducation is a necessary listen for insight on the complexities of identity, gender and race.

Tupac, Strictly 4 My N.*.G.G.A.Z...

Illustration: Hardie Grant/Michele Rosenthal

As one of the most revered poets in the history of hip-hop, Tupac spoke to audiences in a way that combined his rugged persona with insightful and profound lyricism. His 1991 debut album 2pacalypse Now, introduced the world to his intrepid exploration of themes like teenage pregnancy, racism and police brutality with songs such as ‘Brenda’s Got a Baby’ and ‘Trapped’. However, it was Tupac’s Strictly 4 My N.*.G.G.A.Z... released two years later that etched him into rap god terrain. The album contained more commercially successful singles like ‘I Get Around’ and ‘Keep Ya Head Up’. It debuted at number four on the US Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums and became certified platinum. The late rapper’s mark on rap remain indelible.

Wu-Tang Clan, Enter the Wu-Tang (36 Chambers)

Photo: Hardie Grant/Michele Rosenthal

As one of the most well-respected and prolific groups in the history of hip-hop, Wu-Tang Clan laid the groundwork for rap collectives to launch their careers. Wu-Tang was the brainchild of cousins RZA, GZA and Ol’ Dirty Bastard that inevitably grew its members. Their 1993 independent single “Protect Ya Neck” gained them national traction; their debut album Enter the Wu-Tang (36 Chambers) also featured classic tracks like “Method Man” and “C.R.E.A.M.” Their highly skilled lyricism and eclectic style showcased on Enter the Wu-Tang set a blueprint for success in the music industry – which is still something they reap the benefits from.

Lil Kim, Hard Core

Photo: Hardie Grant/Michele Rosenthal

The self-proclaimed Queen Bee herself completely shifted the rap game when it came to its portrayal and treatment of women. Not only was she a lyrical trailblazer, her potent bars proved that slickness is just part of her charm. Kim started off as a protégé for The Notorious B.I.G. and quickly became a vital part of the Bad Boy era, but it was her crass and unapologetic persona that took the music world by storm. Kim’s debut album Hard Core was released in 1996 and catapulted her into the limelight. It spurred hits like “No Time,” “Crush on You” and the ultimate empowerment anthem “Not Tonight (Ladies Night Remix).” Lil’ Kim’s skills on the mic – coupled with her confidence – makes her one of hip-hop’s most important figures.

Run-DMC, Raising Hell

Photo: Hardie Grant/Michele Rosenthal

This classic Queens trio remains one of the most influential hip-hop groups of all time. In 1986, Run-DMC released their third studio album Raising Hell which showcased how they perfected their well-cadenced rap style and set the path for other acts to follow. Raising Hell was the first multiplatinum rap album. It featured classic gems like “My Adidas” and “It’s Tricky.” However, it was the record’s crossover hit with Aerosmith, “Walk This Way” that further cemented their pop star status as the song reached number four on the Hot 100 charts. Run-DMC’s legacy is one of individuality, fearlessness and creativity—Raising Hell simply epitomizes this.

Eric B. & Rakim, Paid In Full

Photo: Hardie Grant/Michele Rosenthal

This legendary Long Island duo is one of the most revered in the history of hip-hop. Eric B. and Rakim gained attention with the release of their 1987 debut album, Paid in Full. The record, which featured classic tracks like “I Know You Got Soul” and “I Ain’t No Joke,” introduced us to their innovative stylings and cemented Rakim as one of the most skilled lyricists of all time. Their approach to rap was a powerful one: verbally painting pictures of Black men reaping financial and social wealth from their creativity and determination. Paid in Full is a necessary listen to truly understand the breadth of the art form.

Queen Latifah, Black Reign

Photo: Hardie Grant/Michele Rosenthal

There is no better woman deserving a title of royalty than the Queen herself. Queen Latifah is a true auteur who has not only impacted hip-hop but pop culture as a whole. In the late 80s, she was a part of the group Flavor Unit before becoming their breakout star. Her debut album, All Hail the Queen, was released in 1989 when she was only 19 years old. Its big hit, “Ladies First,” featured Monie Love and was considered a feminist anthem. However, it was 1993's Black Reign that gave her her biggest single to date, “U.N.I.T.Y.” The song became a rallying cry for Black feminists by denouncing the derogatory name-calling and treatment of women. Black Reign also showed how Queen Latifah was a powerhouse in the rap world.

The Notorious B.I.G, Ready To Die

Photo: Hardie Grant/Michele Rosenthal

Hip-hop would not be the same without the great B.I.G. In 1994, Biggie released his debut album Ready to Die which went on to become six times platinum. Lead singles from the record, including “Juicy’,” “One More Chance” and “Big Poppa” have become some of his most famous hits. Ready to Die demonstrates how smooth The Notorious B.I.G was at storytelling, no matter how distressing the tale. Whether it was anecdotes of violent robberies or seducing women, the rapper’s depth was impressive. The late emcee proved to be the epicenter of Bad Boy Records in which other artists gravitated towards, as seen in collaborations with other label artists such as Total, Ma$e, 112 and The Lox.

