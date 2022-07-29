The Mega Millions lottery is now at an astounding $1.28 billion dollars, with many hopefuls buying tickets in bulk to see if they win. DJ Khaled happens to be one of them.



Even though he is worth $75 million, the famed producer couldn’t help but share a picture of him holding dozens of tickets to show the world that he’s ready to become a billionaire.

Although the chances of someone hitting it big seems more like wishful thinking than an actuality (the chances of winning are 1 in 302 million), those who bought lottery tickets should know what you need to do in case you win. Here are 3 things to keep in mind if you become a billionaire tonight:

1) Sign The Damn Ticket And Try Your Best To Stay Anonymous

This seems like common sense, but in all of the excitement it’s easy to forget that you need to sign the winning lottery ticket in order to claim the winnings. Keep in mind that the ticket is a bearer instrument, meaning that if you lose said ticket there is no record that you won. Find a trust and estates attorney to determine how to accept your lottery prize. In certain states, you have the option to remain anonymous while others mandate you publicly declare your winnings. Claiming your prize through a trust is a good option to protect who you are.

Advertisement

2) Figure Out How You Want The Cash

With the Mega Millions toppling at over $1 billion, you have the option to select how you get your money. You can either receive one lump sum payment or yearly lottery payments. The lump-sum cash option for Mega Millions is $602.5 million (after taxes). You could also choose 30 payments over 29 years (you’d be responsible for paying taxes annually with each payment). Each one has their own advantages, but being paid annually may help you stay better organized with your money.

G/O Media may get a commission 28% off Lifetime Subscription to CuriosityStream Feed your brain

With 28% off, you too can learn all about Jane Goodall's chimps, or perhaps enjoy David Attenborough’s doc on bioluminescence. Buy for $180 at StackSocial Advertisement

3) Have A Strong Legal Team Behind You

This goes back to having an esteemed attorney who knows trusts and estates extremely well to help protect your newfound wealth. The lawyer you choose can help you claim your money and organize your assets. A credited financial advisor can help with investments, charitable donations and financial goals which includes everything from paying off debt to buying a home. In addition, make sure you are the one in charge of writing checks—never leave that to an advisor.