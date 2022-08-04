Sonic the Hedgehog and The Harder They Fall star Idris Elba will be getting back into his spy thriller bag for a new film on Netflix soon.

Titled Bang!, the forthcoming feature will center around “a terrorist cult that sets out to start the apocalypse with a series of novels meant to brainwash their readers, just as the world’s most celebrated spy is sent to track down and kill the author responsible,” according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The upcoming movie will be based on the comic series by Matt Kindt and Wilfredo Torres, with the feature adaptation set to be written by Kindt and Zak Olkewicz. Elba will also produce the film alongside Mike Richardson and Keith Goldberg for Dark Horse and David Leitch and Kelly McCormick for 87 North. Leitch will also direct the series as well.

Now look, I’m glad Idris is steadily collecting his coins, the man’s a good action star so I love to see it any day. However, I can’t help but crack up (read: annoyingly shake my head) at the fact that he’s going to collect his coin from a spy movie that is not James Bond-related! No shade to the creators of Bang!, but I’m sorry: when I see Idris Elba and the word “spy,” I think of one Aston Martin-driving, Vesper Martini-drinking role and that role only.

*Deep, heavy, Negro spiritual sigh*

Hollywood, how many times will we have to have this conversation? Yes, I know what I just said about Regé-Jean Page last week, but technically, I didn’t say it—the Russo Brothers did! I just lowkey cosigned. All I’m saying is, I’m getting real tired of getting my hopes up only for them to come crashing down in flames.

At any rate, I’m always sold on any project Idris is a part of so I’ll more than likely be seated on my couch with a drink in hand (shaken, not stirred of course) to watch this new film whenever it drops on Netflix.