While there have long been talks about whether or not The Harder They Fall star Idris Elba would be taking on the refined role of James Bond in the next installation of the 007 franchise, a new report suggests that that possibility may be turning into a reality a lot sooner than we think.

Per CBR, movie producers recently conducted “secret market research” from fans and the results were overwhelmingly in favor of Elba to be next in line (uh, DUH! That should come as a surprise to NO ONE. ) How can you look at this man and not want to see him all suave and debonair and in action?? Just look at the material:

What is surprising is that according to one insider, movie execs had reportedly approached the Sonic the Hedgehog star last year for a potential role as an antagonist in a film but now, thanks to these recent findings, they may be switching gears.

“Idris has long been in talks to play a role in the next era of James Bond’s story and last year was being considered for a role as an antagonist. However, talks surrounding him playing the lead have started again as producers realized how popular he would be after carrying out secret market research. He ranked highly among the diverse group of movie buffs invited to participate in it. They didn’t want to see him as a nemesis, they want him as the hero.” And again I say, uhhh DUH!

*Deep, heavy Negro spiritual sigh*

Dear Hollywood, if you’re reading this, I want you to read these next set of sentences closely because I’m only going to say this one time and one time only:

STOP PLAYING IN OUR FACES AND MAKE THE OFFICIAL ANNOUNCEMENT THAT IDRIS ELBA IS GOING TO BE THE NEXT JAMES BOND.

We have all grown TIRED of this “will they, won’t they?” game. Don’t you want to shake and stir up the franchise? Don’t you want to see a little bit more swag sitting in that famous suit? (And that’s 100% no shade to Daniel Craig, by the way, but y’all know what I’m talking about.) Don’t you want to see a dapper, dashing, besuited and beautifully melanated man behind the wheel of that Aston Martin DB5??



Hell, I do! And apparently, the fans do, too. So let’s cut the speculative chatter, cut the man a check, cue the Bond theme music and let’s get to filming instead, shall we? Me, my popcorn and every other fan out there will be waiting with bated breath until you do.