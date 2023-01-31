Black News and Black Views with a Whole Lotta Attitude
Entertainment

'I Won't Be Buying Tickets': W. Kamau Bell Reacts to Bill Cosby's New Comedy Tour

The comedian and TV host directed Showtime's critically acclaimed docuseries, We Need to Talk About Cosby, in 2022.

Shanelle Genai
W. Kamau Bell attends the Lunar New Year Dinner at Sundance Film Festival 2023 on January 20, 2023 in Park City, Utah.
Photo: Suzi Pratt for Sunrise Collective (Getty Images)

While there may be a small percentage of the population that’s excited to see Bill Cosby’s return to the stage after all these years and numerous lawsuits, comedian W. Kamau Bell is not one of them.

Bell, who directed the popular yet polarizing docuseries We Need to Talk About Cosby, released on Showtime last year, said as much during his appearance at this year’s Sundance Film Festival in Utah, per The Hollywood Reporter. Reacting to the news of Cosby’s alleged comedy comeback, Bell said:

“It’s clear to me that there are people around Bill Cosby who feel the need to keep his name in the press. He’s 85 years old. I don’t know a lot of 85-year-old comedians on tour, especially with his history. I know that my name is forever going to be tied to Bill Cosby because of this project, and I’m proud of the work put into it and I stand by it, but I won’t be buying tickets if he goes on tour.”

As previously reported by The Root, last month Cosby himself revealed his plans to go on tour this year, citing the fun of storytelling.

“There’s so much fun to be had in this storytelling that I do. Years ago, maybe 10 years ago, I found it was better to say it after I write it,” he explained at the time during a radio interview on WGH Talk. “When I come out of this, I feel that I will be able to perform and be the Bill Cosby that my audience knows me to be.”

According to Cosby’s rep Andrew Wyatt, they’re “looking at spring/summer to start touring,” according to a statement sent. (Honestly, “spring/summer” is giving very much She by Shereé energy, but I digress.)

Like Bell, I won’t be rushing out to get tickets, nor am I even remotely interested in hearing what Cosby has to say after all these years. But are you? Let us know in the comments.

