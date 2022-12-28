In the final days of the year, it looks like 2022 is throwing one last curveball that we didn’t see coming our way and boy, oh boy, is it UNEXPECTED. Yes , you read that headline correctly: Bill Cosby is reportedly gearing up to go on tour in 2023.

Per Variety, the disgraced comedian and actor said as much on Wednesday during a radio interview on WGH Talk. When asked by host Scott Spears whether or not he’d be going on the road come next year, Cosby responded: “Yes. Yes, because there’s so much fun to be had in this storytelling that I do. Years ago, maybe 10 years ago, I found it was better to say it after I write it.”

He later added, “When I come out of this, I feel that I will be able to perform and be the Bill Cosby that my audience knows me to be.”

Advertisement

Per his rep Andrew Wyatt, they’re “looking at spring/summer to start touring,” according to a statement sent.

I’m sorry, what? Stop the pudding pop presses. He’s going on TOUR? Does he know he’s currently getting sued? By five women in a new sexual abuse lawsuit?? Who the hell thought this was a good idea? L ike, for real??? I guess that overturned sexual assault conviction has him thinking now’s the best time for a comeback. Wyatt did previously mention plans for this tour about a week after Cosby was released from jail last year and explained that “multiple comedy clubs” were “open to the idea” of Cosby performing at their establishments. But sheesh, you could not have told me this news would be coming out as 2022 comes to a close.

Are y’all going to give Bill Cosby another chance and show up to his show? Let us know your thoughts in the comments.