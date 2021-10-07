Black in the Day is an ongoing series about Black nostalgia that covers very specific topics. This week it’s all about hip-hop fashion and the trends that made headlines from the ’80s to the early 2000s.



From crop tops and jersey dresses to baggy jeans and low-rider jeans, fashion sure has seen its fair share of changes throughout the years. With both celebrities and Black designers making their mark on clothing with brands like Sean John, FUBU, Baby Phat, Rocawear and others, the fashion industry was flooded with options that Black consumers could choose from while also continuing to uplift the culture.

No matter the decade, there is one consistent theme in fashion: “What goes around comes around.” A lot of the styles that were popular back in the day are starting to once again see an emergence in pop culture. Many of the standout styles that have made their way back into the mainstream are those from the ’90s era. The crop tops, graphic tees and baggy jeans can all been seen on anyone walking down the street today. However, what made the trends different then are the people that brought them to life. From rappers who mentioned labels in their songs and performers who owned certain ’90s looks like Aaliyah with her iconic crop tops and baggy jeans, they are the reason many fashion trends are coming back today.

Black hip-hop fashion isn’t too far off from what it once was back in the day, but the nostalgia of seeming some trends that may have been buried in the back of your mind is a feeling like no other. So check out the first video from our Black in the Day series of people talking some of their fondest fashion memories.