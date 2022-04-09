Whether you met him as Childish Gambino the rapper or as Donald Glover the writer and actor, we all know by now that both characters are indeed the same dude. And yet, the “Atlanta” showrunner has recently decided to revel in this duplicity by interviewing himself. In a piece published by Interview Magazine this past Thursday, Donald sat down with Donald Glover to get to the bottom of, well…his own artistic motivations.

Glover apparently believes that most journalists aren’t shit, and he gets straight to his reasoning at the onset of the interview.

“Yeah, so first question, why’d you want to do this?” he poses to himself.

“I guess I don’t love interviews and I asked myself, “Why don’t you like interviews?” And I think part of it is that the questions are usually the same. This way I can get questions I usually don’t get asked.”

Twitter seems to find this hilarious however, as most of the questions he actually asks himself don’t seem to drop any jaws. In fact, they seem pretty doggone ordinary, and the internet was quick to point this out.

One user tweeted: “I do find it funny that Donald Glover wanted to interview himself to avoid all the same questions he gets asked and then proceeds to ask himself all the cliche interview questions celebrities are asked right now.”

Glover asks for his own take on cancel culture, whether or not he’s still making music, (affirmative), and about Blackness. In one particularly cringe moment, Glover/Gambino asks himself whether or not he’s afraid of Black women. Having taken some heat throughout his career for partnering with non Black women, I suppose he saw this as his opportunity to respond to his critics in the way he’d always envisioned. “Why are you asking me that?” he says. “I feel like you’re using Black women to question my Blackness.”

Mic drop…I guess?

Another Twitter user commented on the fact that while Donald intended to give his fans (and critics)a deeper look behind his motivations, that there was nothing deep about it at all.

“That Donald Glover interview rubs me the wrong way bc its so pedantic while also being extremely unengaging,” they wrote. “There’s a real artistry to interviewing artists, to getting someone to open up and be vulnerable in ways that are enlightening and there is really none of that here.”

While many of us are finding this particular interview format to be incredibly absurd, I’m thinking that we shouldn’t be but so surprised, as the multi hyphenated writer/comedian/actor/producer/director/rapper/singer has literally built a career being an oddball. From his early sketch comedy days on Youtube, to his hit FX series, “Atlanta” whose stories though sometimes poignant, are also often downright weird.

When he asked himself, “Who do you model your career after?” he responds as if he had not already anticipated the question. “Oh. Willy Wonka. That’s the world I like,” Glover says. “You have your factory, you make something, put it out, and then close shop to the public for a while.”