Wendy Williams’ ex-husband Kevin Hunter recently took to Instagram Live to talk about the host’s experience in rehab. In the video, Hunter also discussed his choice to stop smoking marijuana and shared details about Williams journey back to health.



“She is getting the help that she needs. And hopefully, you know, she’ll come out of this swinging. I know she’s got it in her,” the 49-year-old stated. He also thanked Sharina Hudson, the woman he had a baby with in 2019 while he was still married to Williams, for supporting him.

“As far as my immediate family, I could not do it without the greatest help of my queen, that’s representing me now. Everybody’s family and I realized that I had to swing the sword for my whole family because there are a lot of people that are trying to exploit what I have built along with my family.”

He continued:

“I’m not going to let nobody take away from me what is mine, and I need to be very focused for the fight that is in front of me,” Hunter stated about his own journey to quitting weed. It wasn’t long before he started crying.

“Please don’t take my tears for any kind of sign of weakness, because anybody that knows me knows I’m a fighter. I’m going to say this with pride and passion- nobody, and I mean nobody, will ever bring the energy, the charisma, the passion, the expertise, the talent, and whatever else you want to call it that you’ve seen with Kevin Hunter and my ex, Wendy Williams, and the team that was behind us and I mean the whole team.”

Hunter thanked Hudson again.

“That includes my current lady now because it takes a village and I’m going to say it. Yeah, I said it. Whoever doesn’t like it, they just aren’t going to like it, and I’m going to say it again.”

Williams’ publicist Shawn Zanotti shared with The Hollywood Reporter last week that the star checked into a “wellness facility” to help “manage her overall health issues.”