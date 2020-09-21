The Blacker the Content the Sweeter the Truth
The Blacker the Content the Sweeter the Truth
'I Am a Descendent From People Who Have Interrupted Empire': Afro-Indigenous Poet Alán Pelaez Lopez Explores the Beauty of Radical Blackness in La Negritud

fleon12
Felice León
Growing up, Alán Pelaez Lopez always knew that they were indigenous—but, the Oaxaca, Mexico-native didn’t realize that they were Black until kindergarten.

“I remember the [kindergarten] teacher, she was going through like a list of animals. It was a children’s book. And I remember her going to a monkey and then pointing at me and saying that the monkey looked like me,” the poet said. “I was like, oh, I’m not just indigenous. I’m a Black Indian.”

At 5 or 6 years old, this was Pelaez Lopez’s first experience of racialized violence. They were in Mexico City, a place far whiter than their pueblo in Oaxaca. But the traumatizing memory remains today.

Today the Afro-Indigenous poet and cultural worker understands their Blackness to be a form of resistance. Indeed, Pelaez Lopez helped popularize the #LatinidadIsCancelled movement that became popular in 2019.

During this Latinx Heritage Month, The Root celebrates the beauty of Blackness through a three-part video series, La Negritud. Our first episode features poet and activist Alán Pelaez Lopez, a Black Zapotec from Mexico.

See the entire video above.

Felice León

Afro-Cuban woman that was born and branded in New York. When León isn't actually creating cool videos, she's thinking of cool videos that she can create.

