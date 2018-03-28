Photo: Getty Images

Radio host Howard Stern is a little annoyed that his friend and frequent guest on his radio show, President Donald Trump, hasn’t reached out to him for advice on how to handle the accusations from porn actress Stormy Daniels.



For those of you who don’t wade in thot waters (talking about the president here, not Daniels), Trump reportedly (I have to say “reportedly” here because of lawsuits and stuff, but we all know he did that shit) slept with Daniels before becoming president, and then Trump’s lawyer paid Daniels to keep quiet about the whole sordid affair.

Advertisement

Add to this that before becoming president, Trump was a frequent guest on Stern’s show, on which he often bragged about his exploits with women. Over time and through Trump’s thot tales, Stern and Trump developed a friendship that mostly revolved around models and porn actresses, so imagine the shock jock’s feelings when learning that the president often asks his friends for advice but he’s never once consulted Stern.

“I was watching the news. They said that the president calls his friends and asks advice,” Stern said on his SiriusXM radio show after a discussion of Daniels’ allegations that she had an affair with Trump, The Independent reports.



“He’s never once called me and asked for advice,” Stern continued. “Which kind of got me a little upset.”

Advertisement

Stern’s co-host, Robin Quivers, indicated that she knows Stern’s advice wouldn’t have been kind.

“Yeah, probably not,” he said. “My advice would be, like, get the fuck out of there, man. Just give it over to [Vice President Mike] Pence—let him do his thing.”

Stern has previously said that Trump never wanted to be president, which is why he’s had so much trouble since taking office. Stern has also claimed that Trump got caught up in the attention of adoring followers during the campaign trail and never took into account that being the president requires work.

Advertisement

“Seventy-year-old guy who has made so much money—he’s made billions of dollars—that he has his own helicopter, he has his own airplane. He has a hot wife. He’s got fame from a No. 1 television show,” Stern said in May. “He can walk around Mar-a-Lago, which is like any palace—better than the fucking White House.

“And then when he went out on the campaign trail and he started to win, it was like, ‘Oh my God, I’m going to be president, and all these crowds love me, and it’s going to be fun,’” Stern continued. “No fucking idea the shitty life he was gonna have.”

Or the shitty life he was going to give the rest of us who have to watch this utter shit show.