Make no mistake about it, Melania Trump is a deplorable. For whatever reason, she married the man who is single-handedly trying to destroy the rights of every nonwhite person in this country, so she’s complicit in all of the divisive hatred spewed from her husband’s prolapsed-anus mouth.



Melania Trump’s hand, however, is Huey Newton. Melania Trump’s hand is 2002 Whitney Houston during her interview with Diane Sawyer. Melania Trump’s hand is Judge Greg Mathis during his berating of Wendy Williams.

If Melania Trump is a “Make America Great Again”-hat-wearing, Confederate-flag-waving, creased-khaki-sporting, tiki-torch-holding, anti-NFL-kneeling American, then her hand is a LGBTQ-loving, same-sex-marriage-approving, Black Lives Matter-supporting appendage that probably hates that it’s forced to be attached to her.

Once again, Melania Trump’s hand showed up and showed out during French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife Brigitte’s visit to the White House.

President Donald Trump’s tiny little fingers kept imposing on Melania’s hand space, and her hand was not here for it. At one point, while it’s hard to see, Trump’s pinky finger even tries to tickle Melania’s hand, to which Melania’s hand replied, “Bitch, I hate your face!”

For those of us who have followed Melania’s hand for the better part of a year, we know that this isn’t the first time Melania’s hand has embodied all of us who hate this man.

Here is Melania’s hand slapping Trump’s hand in Israel.

And here is Melania’s hand slapping his tiny fingers down and giving him a fistful of sleeve.



And here’s an almost two-minute montage done by the good folks over at HuffPost of all the times that Melania’s hand has defied the president.

Melania Trump is trash, but her hand is becoming the hero we all need.