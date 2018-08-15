Photo: Slaven Vlasic (Getty Images)

Who would’ve thought that a comedian/magician would become relevant in a political conversation in 2018? But this is exactly what happens when 53 percent of white women go against their own self-interest and elect a reality TV show phony-billionaire.



Famed magician Penn Jillette, and one half of the duo Penn and Teller, who was a contestant on The Apprentice, not only insists that there are tapes of Donald Trump making racial and sexually inappropriate comments but says he knows that this is the case because he was in the room when Trump was making said statements.

“He would say racially insensitive things that made me uncomfortable,” Jillette said in an interview published Tuesday on Vulture. “I don’t think he ever said anything in that room like ‘African-Americans are inferior’ or anything about rape or grabbing women, but of those two hours every other day in a room with him, every 10 minutes was fingernails on chalkboard.”

Jillette said he would have no problem exposing all of the secrets he learned from his time on the show if Trump hadn’t become president, but because Trump is commander in chief, the ramifications are too great.

“But the stakes are now high, and I am an unreliable narrator,” Jillette, who appeared on the show in 2012 and 2013, told Vulture. “I’m a storyteller. And storytellers are liars. So I can emotionally tell you things that happened racially, sexually, and that showed stupidity and lack of compassion when I was in the room with Donald Trump, and I guarantee you that I will get details wrong.”

Jillette added that he knew from his time on the show that Trump “would be a terrible president,” but he was a perfect reality TV show villain.

“I said that publicly every chance I got—while also saying he’s a good reality show,” Jillette said. “You want someone capricious and petty and narcissistic to be on your reality show. And boy, I hate to say this, but playing tapes of him doing that job might be unfair. I want those tapes to be used against him, but it might be unfair.”

Jillette noted that the “context is really tricky,” but also noted: “I have nothing good to say about Donald Trump as president.”

According to USA Today, Trump has explicitly stated that there are no tapes of him saying the “n-word” as has been alleged because he doesn’t use the word. He’s even gone so far as to tweet that the show’s creator Mark Burnett has said that there are not tapes of him using that “disgusting” word.

Jillette says that’s a lie. When asked outright whether tapes of Trump exist, the magician answered, “Yeah.”

So there you have it, in 2018, the year of our lord Dojo Cat, a magician is a viable source for news on the president, who was once a reality TV show boss, in which he was acting as a billionaire, as to whether or not the fake billionaire turned president dropped the n-word.

Seriously, if I wrote this up as a screenplay it’d be a joke. Sadly, for America, this is real life.