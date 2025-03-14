Houston Embalmer Faces Serious Trouble After Doing The Unthinkable to a Corpse

The bodies of all types of people probably come through Houston’s Memorial Mortuary and Crematory. However, when the remains of a sex offender came across the embalming table, one mortuary assistant allegedly took liberty to do something pretty cruel rendered criminal charges.

Amber Paige Laudermilk was arraigned earlier this week on charges related to the incident that occurred at the mortuary on Feb. 7. Court documents say the 34-year-old was with a student when they had to examine the body of Charles Roy Rodriguez, per FOX 26 Houston’s report. The man was a registered sex offender who received ten years deferred adjudication following a sexual assault charge. He died of natural causes at a Houston hospital back in January, the report says.

However, even in the afterlife, Rodriguez couldn’t escape the wrath of those upset by his actions. Court documents say Laudermilk allegedly stabbed Rodriguez’s genital twice with a scalpel before straight up castrating the dead man. Following that, authorities claim she stuffed the man’s genitals in his mouth.

“You didn’t see anything,” she’s alleged to have told the student who witnessed the act.

However, a second witness reported the incident to police, NBC reports, leading Laudermilk to turn herself in. Court documents say the woman was charged with abuse of a corpse. She was arraigned Tuesday and given a bond set at $5,000. If convicted, she faces anywhere from six months to two years in jail.

“This case is about two troubled people: the victim, who was a registered sex offender, and the defendant, who is accused of viciously attacking his dead body,” Precinct One Constable Alan Rosen said. “No matter what one thinks of his life, the law requires that he be treated with dignity in death.”

The report says as of now, Laudermilk’s embalmer’s license was suspended and could possibly be permanently revoked following review from the Texas Funeral Service Commissioner.