US House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) walks away after gavelling in Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) at the US Capitol on January 3, 2021 in Washington, DC. Photo : Tasos Katopodis ( Getty Images )

On Wednesday, the U.S. House of Representatives voted to establish a select committee to investigate the World War Wypipo rebellion at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6.

Advertisement

Now, I know what you’re thinking: “Wait, didn’t the House already vote for this thing in May only to have it struck down by Senate Republicans who are still dry-humping Donald Trump’s leg and sniffing the rust-orange residue that gets all over those nice suits they wear?”

Well, yes, that did happen, but House Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced in June the proposed establishment of a smaller panel that doesn’t require Senate approval to investigate the White Rage Against the Voting Machines riot. She said the panel would be “complementary, not instead of” the bipartisan commission, but because the vast majority of Republicans won’t support any inquiry into the riot at all, it looks like this panel is the best we can hope for.



From NBC News:



The earlier legislation, which would have established a bipartisan panel to examine the attack, failed a key procedural hurdle after 54 senators voted in favor, falling short of the 60 votes needed. There has been no progress in convincing enough Republican senators to support the bill and end a filibuster. “It’s a second-best option. I would have strongly preferred the first bill that we voted on, which would have stood up a 9/11-style commission,” Rep. Elissa Slotkin, D-Mich., said Wednesday. “We can’t just sweep everything under the rug. So it’s important because the American people need to have a clear understanding of what happened on that day so it doesn’t happen again.”

So, the select committee will be composed of 13 House members to be selected by Pelosi, who is also authorized to select the committee’s chair. The downside of all of this is that, when selecting the committee members, Pelosi is expected to consult Republican Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy—the No. 1 Trump-humper who has made it abundantly clear that he won’t support any investigation into Caucasi-D-Day, because, like many conservatives, he appears to believe that if it ain’t something he can pin on Black Lives Matter or antifa, then violent extremism just doesn’t exist.

In fact, McCarthy is so dedicated to living underneath Trump’s saggy bosom and opposing any efforts to investigate the Capitol attack that he threatened to “strip any Republican member of their committee assignments if they accept an offer from House Speaker Nancy Pelosi to serve on the select committee,” CNN reports.

Advertisement

McCarthy wouldn’t answer questions regarding whether or not he will do his damn job and cooperate with the member selection, but he did tell CNN that the whole thing, “seems pretty political to me,” which is a weird thing for a politician working in the world of politics to say.

Of course it’s political. White people rioted over losing an election. Are elections not political? Was Trump’s “stop the steal” propaganda, which undoubtedly led to the riot, not a matter of politics? When someone votes, is that not an act of taking part in the political system? TF is McCarthy even talking about?

Advertisement

McCarthy isn’t the only Republican that can’t vote right with his head up Trump’s ass. Only two House Republicans, Reps. Liz Cheney (Wyoming) and Adam Kinzinger (Illinois), voted in favor of the panel. Cheney, who has expressed support of the select committee calling it “our only remaining option,” has been selected by Pelosi as a member, according to MSNBC s enior p roducer Kyle Griffin.

Cheney probably just doesn’t give a fuck anymore because she had already gotten booted out of her House Republican leadership position for refusing to be all gang-gang in support of Trump’s “big lie” about losing due to election fraud and not because no one who doesn’t own Confederate flag boxer briefs likes his ass.

Advertisement

Rep. Conor Lamb (D-Pa.) told NBC that former Trump’s role in the Soggy Bottom Boys-gone-wild rebellion should be examined “to the maximum extent possible.”

“I think he caused the riot,” Lamb said. “And it’s one of the questions we need to answer. It’s sad that we have to talk about it in that way, but he clearly had a big role. And I think people deserve to know how far that went.”