Republicans Woke Up and Chose Violence, Jazzy Jeff’d Liz Cheney From Her Leadership Position

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif), right, listens to then-House Republican Conference Chair Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) during a news conference following a caucus meeting at the U.S. Capitol Visitors Center February 13, 2019 in Washington, DC. Photo : Chip Somodevilla ( Getty Images )

Let’s play a game for a second.



You and your friends walk into a room and Rihanna is standing in front of a table talking about the ham sandwich that she prepared. She keeps pointing to it. She insists that it’s the best sandwich ever made. She is gloating about it. Every one of your friends are salivating over this Rihanna-made ham sandwich.



Except for one thing: There is no ham sandwich.



You stand there confused, wondering why everyone is convinced that there is a ham sandwich just because Rihanna says that there is. There are investigations into the ham sandwich and its existence, and everyone finds that there is no ham sandwich.



Except your friends insist that there is and they’re upset with you for not acknowledging it and respecting the integrity of the ham sandwich and Rihanna. Like seriously, what the fuck is wrong with you? Why are you speaking out against the ham sandwich?



All of your friends decide that you’ve gone too far and meet to kick you out of your leadership position because of your insistence on speaking out against the existence of the ham sandwich.



Even though they know, but will never admit, that there is no ham sandwich.



This, in a nutshell, is what happened with Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) who was kicked out of her leadership position by House Republicans who have kept up the Big Lie that former President Donald Trump was robbed of the presidential election. They also refuse to acknowledge the role that his orange, seal-shaped ass played in inciting a fucking insurrection at the Capitol on Jan. 6.



From the Washington Post:



The voice vote to remove her as chair of the House Republican Conference underscored that the party will not tolerate disagreements with Trump, whose active support many argue is needed for the party to win the House majority in the 2022 midterm elections. Cheney has called her decision to publicly fight Trump a matter of principle, warning that allowing him to falsely claim the election was stolen amounts to an attack on Democracy and is destructive to the GOP and its values. “If you want leaders who will enable and spread his destructive lies, I’m not your person, you have plenty of others to choose from. That will be their legacy,” Cheney told her Republican colleagues Wednesday morning, according to a person familiar with her remarks who spoke on the condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to speak on the record. “But I promise you this, after today, I will be leading the fight to restore our party and our nation to conservative principles, to defeating socialism, to defending our republic, to making the GOP worthy again of being the party of Lincoln.”

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.), noted that Cheney didn’t lose the support of the Republicans because of her position but she did lose her position because she was becoming a distraction.



“Any member can take whatever position they believe in. . . . What we’re talking about is a position in leadership,” McCarthy said during an interview with Fox News on Sunday, adding: “As conference chair, you have one of the most critical jobs as a messenger going forward.”



Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-N.Y.), who used to be a regular person but has become a Trump robot, is expected to replace Cheney.



“Our Republican Party has never been stronger. The grassroots energy and enthusiasm among voters is historic,” she tweeted Tuesday. “Now more than ever, we need to unify and push forward towards a RED WAVE in 2022 and then retake the White House. We can only do it together as one movement. #WeThePeople.”



It’s still fuck Liz Cheney, but make no mistake about it, I would replace her for West Virginia Democrat Joe Manchin in a New York minute.

