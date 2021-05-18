Kevin McCarthy Doesn’t Want Inquiry Into the Insurrection at the Capitol Because He’s Busy Looking for Hillary’s Emails

Photo : Chip Somodevilla ( Getty Images )

Republican House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy has trouble sitting down with Donald Trump’s hand so far up his…



Republican House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy is against a 9/11-style commission into the events that lead to the Jan. 6 terrorist attack on the Capitol because he doesn’t want to upset his base of terrorists.



In fact, the move for Republicans is to act as if the insurrection by Whiteghanistan to overthrow the government was nothing more than a pep rally of patriots trying to save white America from Black voters.



But who wouldn’t want a commission into the most divisive and deadly attack in America since Corey Feldman’s 2016 performance on The Today Show?

Well, Kevin McCarthy would.



McCarthy opposes the bipartisan independent commission, “which would be tasked with investigating the circumstances behind supporters of then-President Donald Trump breaching the Capitol to try to stop Congress from certifying the Electoral College vote for President Joe Biden,” CNN reports.



From CNN:

The bipartisan agreement to establish the January 6 commission was reached last week by House Homeland Security Chairman Bennie Thompson and the panel’s top Republican, Rep. John Katko of New York, who was one of the 10 House Republicans to vote to impeach Trump in the wake of the January 6 attack on the Capitol. But McCarthy and other top Republicans did not endorse the agreement Katko had reached, which would give McCarthy much of what he’d sought from House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, including an even number of Democrats and Republicans and sign-off from both sides for subpoenas. McCarthy’s opposition to the agreement raises questions about the GOP leader’s role in the events at the Capitol on January 6, as he had a heated phone conversation with Trump as the insurrection was unfolding.

McCarthy issued a statement noting that Nancy Pelosi didn't negotiate in good faith. McCarthy also noted that he will do nothing that will damage the soiled name of his father, Donald Trump.

“Given the political misdirections that have marred this process, given the now duplicative and potentially counterproductive nature of this effort, and given the Speaker’s shortsighted scope that does not examine interrelated forms of political violence in America, I cannot support this legislation,” McCarthy said.



McCarthy and his band of merry MAGAts want the commission to also focus not just on the terrorist who stormed the Capitol but also to look at those rioters who stunk up the place and wrote graffiti on buildings like antifa.



Also from CNN:



While GOP opposition won’t sink the measure in the House, it could jeopardize it when it goes to the Senate, where 60 votes would be needed, meaning at least 10 Republicans would have to support it with all 50 members of the Senate Democratic caucus. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell has yet to weigh in on the deal reached in the House, though he has previously expressed opposition to Pelosi’s commission proposal. But Senate Minority Whip John Thune predicted Monday that the Senate would pass a bill to establish commission probing the January 6 attack “in some form,” and he seemed content on focusing mainly on the events that transpired at the Capitol, splitting with other GOP leaders who want the investigation to dig into left-wing extremism as well.

I’m sure McCarthy and the MAGAts are just busy looking through Hillary Clinton’s emails.

