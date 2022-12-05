We may earn a commission from links on this page.

A new article by The Associated Press examines the palpable differences between Raphael Warnock and Herschel Walker ahead of a Tuesday runoff that will determine who will become the next U.S. Senator to represent Georgia. Since neither candidate managed to meet the 50 percent threshold to secure the seat during the midterm elections, state guidelines mandates runoff voting.

The Associated Press breaks down the choice for Black voters:

“Black voters say the choice is stark: Warnock, the senior minister of Martin Luther King’s Atlanta church, echoes traditional liberal notions of the Black experience; and Walker, a University of Georgia football icon, speaks the language of white cultural conservatism and mocks Warnock’s interpretations of King, among other matters.”



The piece also gives quotes from a senior at Morehouse College, a state employee from Jonesboro and a realtor who resides in Marietta. Even though the first two questioned Walker’s political legitimacy—and stated how he was being used by the Republican party—the third expressed that Walker doesn’t possess “enough relatable life experience to the average Black American for them to identify with him.”

Walker’s run for Senate has been a problematic one to say the least. From his fictitious claims of being in law enforcement (remember that toy badge?) to hiding children to not remembering if he paid for abortions, scandal after scandal still couldn’t shake his campaign enough to prevent him from possibly entering Congress.

According to a poll conducted by CNN, 52% of tentative voters stated they planned on supporting Warnock in Tuesday’s runoff, with 48% choosing Walker. That same poll stated that almost all Democrats (99%) will support Warnock and 95% of Republicans will back Walker.