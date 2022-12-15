We may earn a commission from links on this page.

Chris Redd is all healed and ready to talk about his recent attack last month in New York City .

As previously reported by The Root, in November Redd was arriving for a show at the Comedy Cellar in Greenwich Village when a man dressed as a security guard punched him in the face “without prior conversation or provocation,” before fleeing the scene, according to a preliminary investigation by the NYPD . Redd was later treated at a Manhattan hospital and released. There’s still no known motive for the attack at this time.

During an interview with SiriusXM’s The Bennington Show on Tuesday, Redd revealed that he believed the assault was premeditated , according to Entertainment Weekly:

“People called it a random attack. I don’t believe that. He waited for me for an hour before I got there. He was on the phone. He had a lookout dude and everything. All I’m saying is this: I’ve never done nothing random where it took me an hour to do it. I would say it was a planned situation. That’s what I feel in my heart.”

Advertisement

Despite his feelings, the Saturday Night Live comedian was able to still bring some levity into the situation and joked that the incident helped as free promo for his HBO Max comedy special, Why Am I Like This?

“No promotion was better than getting knocked in the fucking face,” he said. “People didn’t even know I had a special out and they were like, ‘Aw, hope he’s okay! What special?’”

When it comes to actually catching the assailant who attacked him, however, Redd shared that the “cold case got lukewarm real quick” and that he was eventually “ghosted by the chief of police.”