Comedian and former Saturday Night Live star Chris Redd is recovering well after being assaulted in front of a New York City comedy club last week.

Per The Hollywood Reporter, Red shared an update on his status with his followers in an Instagram story post over the weekend. “I’ve been resting up like crazy but I want to say thank you thank you thank you for all the messages of love, the jokes and the concern!” Redd penned. “I’m OK and healing fast!”

He also assured fans that shows that were canceled in the days following his attack would be rescheduled.

“I’ll be back up and talking some good shit very soon!!!,” he said. And by very soon, he means Friday, Nov. 11 in Tacoma, Washington.

As previously reported by The Root, the Bust Down actor was arriving for a show at the Comedy Cellar in Greenwich Village when a man dressed as a security guard punched him in the face “without prior conversation or provocation,” according to a preliminary investigation with the NYPD before fleeing the scene. Redd was later treated at a Manhattan hospital and released. There’s no known motive for the attack at this time.

Prior to this attack, Redd shared back in September that he’d be leaving SNL after five seasons. He thanked Lorne Michaels and the “entire SNL organization” in his statement announcing his departure at the time saying: “Being a part of SNL has been the experience of a lifetime. Five years ago, I walked into 30 Rock knowing that this was an amazing opportunity for growth. Now, with friends who have become family and memories I will cherish forever, I’m grateful to Lorne Michaels and to the entire SNL organization. From the bottom of my heart, I can’t thank you all enough.”