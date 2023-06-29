Here’s What Anthony Mackie Had to Say About Fellow Marvel Star Jonathan Majors’ Legal Troubles

As embattled actor Jonathan Majors faces assault charges in a case the NYPD called a “domestic dispute,” Marvel Studios has been noticeably quiet on the legal issues facing one of its stars. None of the MCU’s other leading stars have commented on Majors either. But that recently changed when Anthony Mackie, who plays Sam Wilson/Captain America, was asked about the actor who portrays the villainous Kang.



“We’re a country that was built on ‘everyone is innocent until proven guilty.’ That’s one of the staples of this country,” Mackie told Inverse. “Nothing has been proven about this dude. Nothing. So everyone is innocent until proven guilty. That’s all I can say. It’s crazy where we are as a society. But as a country, everyone is innocent until proven guilty.”

In March, the Creed III star was arrested and charged with assault and harassment after police were called to a Manhattan apartment where a 30-year-old woman, later identified as Grace Jabbari, said she was assaulted. She was treated at the hospital for “minor injuries to her head and neck.” The actor’s lawyers have maintained his innocence, and recently filed a cross-complaint against Jabbari.

Majors’ attorney, Priya Chaudhry, provided a statement to The Root about the complaint.

“From the beginning, we have said Jonathan Majors is innocent and provably the victim here. “Last week, for the first time, Mr. Majors met with the NYPD to present them with evidence of what really happened on that night. Within hours of viewing the evidence, and conducting their own thorough investigation, the NYPD found probable cause to arrest Grace Jabbari for assaulting Jonathan Majors. “Considering this development, we extend our gratitude to the NYPD detectives for their efforts.”

Majors’ trial is scheduled to start on Aug. 3, so if Marvel plans to recast Kang, it’s likely the studio won’t make any major changes until there’s a definite legal outcome. Disney recently announced that it was shifting the release dates for several of its upcoming films, including multiple MCU movies. Avengers: The Kang Dynasty has been pushed back to May 1, 2026 and Avengers: Secret Wars is now scheduled for May 7, 2027. This gives the studio—and everyone involved with the franchise—more time to be more deliberate in their response to Majors’ situation. Meaning, this could be the only actual comment we see from anyone in the Marvel Universe for a while.