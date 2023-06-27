Jonathan Majors Filed Cross-Complaint Against Domestic Dispute Accuser. Then This Happened

Following Marvel star Jonathan Majors’ most recent court appearance for his domestic dispute case last week, it’s just been revealed that the actor filed a cross-complaint against his accuser, Grace Jabbari.

Per a sworn affidavit and domestic incident report obtained by Insider on Monday, Majors told Chinatown precinct police that a “drunk and hysterical” Jabbari was the one who allegedly attacked him in an altercation that spilled onto a street corner back in late March. He alleged that she “scratched, slapped, and grabbed at his face, causing pain and bleeding” and that the next morning his face was allegedly “stuck to the pillow because of the blood from the cut” that Jabbari gave him by digging her thumbnail into him. (The claim that Majors was not the aggressor and was “probably a victim” has been maintained by his lawyer Priya Chadhry since the initial report of his arrest was made public.)

Advertisement

Majors also admitted to trying to get away from Jabbari as she pulled at him during the incident. This detail was further corroborated by the driver who was transporting the couple that night and street surveillance footage, as previously reported by The Root and photo evidence of his torn jacket, according to a statement by Chadhry. The Creed III star also alleged that in addition to assaulting him, Jabbari also took “his iPhone, a Rolex vintage watch and other luxury items that cost $6,000 - $7,000,” and ran up charges on his credit card without his authorization. (C redit card statements backing this claim up were allegedly provided to the court last week.) The investigation is now being looked into by both the Chinatown precinct and the precinct that surrounds Majors’ triplex penthouse in Manhattan.

However, as I nsider reports, per Majors’ lawyer and another law enforcement source, the district attorney’s office decided to deactivate the credit card without explanation or commentary. This is despite the affidavit and incident report, despite both precincts finding probable cause to arrest Jabbari and take her in for questioning, and despite authorities issuing an “incident card” to do just that. This means Jabbari won’t be investigated or arrested—at least not for the time being.

Advertisement Advertisement

In a lengthy statement following his hearing last week—and after submitting a slew of evidence that she says proves her client’s innocence—Chaudhry said:

“We strongly suggested the District Attorney dismiss all charges against Mr. Majors immediately and initiate proceedings against Ms. Jabbari, holding her accountable for her crimes. While we are hopeful that the District Attorney is reviewing these materials in good faith and will do the right thing soon, to accelerate our case, we’ve requested a trial date ASAP.”

Advertisement

Majors is due back in court on August 3.