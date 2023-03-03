Here Is A Roundup Of Fox News' Most Racist Lies

Covid Hoax

In 2020, Fox News was under scrutiny for saying the response to coronavirus was nothing more than unwarranted hysteria. It also emphasized the death toll of the seasonal flu, which essentially deceived their audience into thinking that the coronavirus was receiving more attention because it was new, while the flu in fact kills more Americans and was more cause for panic. “If you are over the mass hysteria, if you’re over politicizing and weaponizing of the coronavirus, you are not alone,” Fox host Sean Hannity had stated. The network also used covid as an opportunity to discuss the disease’s origins in a racist way.