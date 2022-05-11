Another day, another racist ass comment made by Tucker Carlson. In a May 10th op-ed penned by the Fox personality, he first undermined Karine Jean-Pierre, the first Black LGBTQ woman White House Press Secretary, by belittling the job itself.



“You’re not making policy. You’re not making decisions. You’re repeating the party line. Under normal circumstances, it takes a lot more creativity to, say, sell lipstick for L’Oreal than it does to be White House press secretary.”

Carlson then said the rules have become altered under the Biden administration and that Jean-Pierre, like Kamala Harris and Ketanji Brown Jackson, was picked for the role because she satisfies a Democratic diversity quota—and nothing else.

“This is exactly how they pick Supreme Court justices or vice presidents or members of the Federal Reserve Board and now, the all-important press secretary gig has gone to someone on the basis of group,” Carlson vehemently wrote. “It’s really simple. Show us your picture, and we’ll tell you if you’re qualified for the job.”

Carlson not only named affirmative action as the reason for Jean-Pierre’s success, but he explained how racism is eradicated because of it. “[Jean-Pierre] whine[s] about racism and you get into the best schools. You get promoted and eventually you run the federal government and your presence atop the food chain is nothing, if not evidence, that the country is still racist. It has to be or you can’t justify your job. Kind of an amazing scam people like Karine Jean-Pierre have going. She’s perfected it.”

Carlson has built a whole career out of spewing disgusting white supremacist rhetoric for decades. For someone so certain that the concept of racism is asinine, he has expressed concern about the erasure of white people through “white replacement theory”—the same justification that has been used by mass shooters.

“The Democratic Party is trying to replace the current electorate, the voters now casting ballots, with new people, more obedient voters from the Third World,” Carlson told Fox News Primetime last year. “If you change the population, you dilute the political power of the people who live there. So every time they import a new voter, I become disenfranchised as a current voter.”



Carlson’s antics are nothing new but still make marginalized populations more vulnerable to racist attacks by people who think like him.