Photo: Mark (Getty Images)

Looks like Ben Carson might be getting a campus pal as President Donald Trump is reportedly considering Herman Cain for a seat on the Federal Reserve Board.



What does the Federal Reserve Board do? Who knows, but we all remember Cain don’t we? He was the black guy that ran for president as a Republican in 2012.

He was the rent’s too damn high black guy?

No, he was the other black guy, the one that actually appeared on ballots.

Cain, 73, who made his fortune as a pizza company executive was at the White House on Wednesday, according to Bloomberg sources. If Cain is nominated for one of the two vacant seats on the Fed board that means he will have to face a Senate confirmation hearing, which means that he’ll have to answer sexual harassment and infidelity accusations that ended his presidential campaign.

Advertisement

From Bloomberg:

Cain ran for the 2012 Republican presidential nomination but dropped out in late 2011 after allegations of sexual harassment when he led the National Restaurant Association in the 1990s. An Atlanta woman said she had had an extramarital affair with Cain for more than 13 years. He called the allegations false but said he had “made mistakes in my life.” Although his candidacy was considered a long shot, he had led in some national polls.

Advertisement

Cain will most likely be remembered for his 9-9-9 tax plan, which would have replaced the tax system with flat 9 percent taxes for businesses and national sales tax and his catchphrase that he later trademarked “The Hermanator Experience”—and policy proposals like his “9-9-9” tax plan.

While Trump is still deciding who will man those seats, Cain, the former chief executive of Godfather’s Pizza Inc. and an ordained Baptist minister, wouldn’t confirm that he’s being considered, but he’s totally being considered.