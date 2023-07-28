Here Are Some Hidden Gems, Clues, and Meanings in Your Favorite Hip-Hop Videos

Drake - God’s Plan

Not only did Drake use up the almost $1 million budget for the “God’s Plan” video to give back to Florida’s Miami-Dade County, in which 20 percent of its residents live in poverty, but he also put some industry beef to rest. Drake fans may remember his issues with Miami Bass 2 Live Crew’s Uncle Luke. Uncle Luke became a civil leader for the Miami community and had an issue with entertainers who would come to the county and use all of its resources, but not give back to the community. So, after years of going back and forth with Luke, in 2018 Drake decided to do some good for the people of Miami.