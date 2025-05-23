Heartbreaking Mystery Regarding TODAY SHOW'S Sheinelle Jones Revealed

Fans of “THE TODAY Show” have been sending their prayers and well-wishes to journalist Sheinelle Jones since learning in early 2025 that she was taking some time away from her duties at the show to deal with “a family health matter.” Now, their hearts are breaking as they woke up to receive tragic news about a beloved member of the TODAY family.

“With profound sadness, we share this morning that Uche Ojeh, the husband of our friend and TODAY co-host Sheinelle Jones, has passed away after a courageous battle with an aggressive form of brain cancer called glioblastoma,” TODAY anchor Savannah Guthrie shared in a tearful announcement on the May 23 broadcast.

Sheinelle and Uche’s beautiful love story started back in the 1990s at Northwestern University when Sheinelle, a freshman, gave Uche, a visiting high school student, a tour of the campus. They dated for eight years before he proposed at the place they met.

The pair tied the knot in September 2007 in Philadelphia and went on to have three children together – son, Kayin, and twins, son Uche and daughter Clara. TODAY co-anchor Craig Melvin remembered Uche as a devoted family man who was a constant presence in his kids’ lives.

“One thing he always talked about — he talked about those kids,” he said on the May 23 show. “He loved those kids more than anything else in this world, and was just so proud. He was that dad that was on the sideline at every soccer game. He was at all the concerts, the recitals.

Back in January, Jones took time to thank viewers for their support.

“It’s not lost on me how lucky I am to have not only the support of my Today Show family, but to also have all of you. Your kindness means so much to me,” she wrote in a January 15 Instagram post.