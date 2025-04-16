Tragic Update on Missing 'Today' Host Sheinelle Jones

It’s been almost four months since “Today” host Sheinelle Jones stopped appearing on the show. And while she’s kept private about her personal time away, fans have noticed the “Today” family is missing a member. So after weeks of speculation, Jones’ co-hosts on “3rd Hour of Today” took some time to give us an update on her.

This marks one of the rare times Jones’ absence was addressed by the co-hosts. The first time anyone spoke on the matter was when Jones herself took to Instagram in January, one month after she last appeared on air. There, she wrote “I sincerely appreciate all of you who have reached out while I’ve been absent from the show.”

She continued saying she’s “taking time to deal with a family health matter” without giving other details. A source close to the situation told PEOPLE Jones’ situation is “serious” before adding this is a “sensitive time” for her. These remarks have only been amplified by “3rd Hour of Today” hosts who spoke about it on Friday (April 11).

Melvin Craig, who is the newest addition to “3rd Hour of Today,” told “Access Hollywood” during the interview he’s been keeping in touch with Jones since her temporary departure. “She’s taking some time to be with her family... We talk to her all the time, and we love our girl,” he continued. “It’s been nice to see how much everyone else loves her too.”

That’s when co-host Al Roker jumped in saying, “Exactly. We’re just praying for her.” Dylan Dreyer shared the same sentiment adding Jones “misses being here. “She wishes she was here with us.” She continued saying, “But she’s doing what she needs to do. She’ll be back.”

While other details about Jones’ family situation are scarce, fans of hers and of the show have expressed their kind wishes and sympathies. On X, @MLBURNEY wrote “Sending prayers and best wishes to you and your family, dear Soror. We miss you. Family first!”

Another user, @chellewilsonaka, said Jones “had been on my heart.” It’s clear the co-host is well-loved, and her presence is certainly missed on the show. Jones has been working at “Today” since 2019,