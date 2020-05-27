The Blacker the Content the Sweeter the Truth
Hearing Set For the Three Men Charged in the Ahmaud Arbery Case

Joe Jurado
Filed to:ahmaud arbery
ahmaud arberyGlynn County PoliceGreg McMichaelTravis McMichaelwilliam bryanracistracismunarmed black manUnarmedBrunswickGeorgia
Illustration for article titled Hearing Set For the Three Men Charged in the Ahmaud Arbery Case
Photo: Sean Rayford (Getty Images)

It’s been nearly three months since the senseless killing of Ahmaud Arbery. Two months passed before charges were even brought against the men accused of killing him. It appears there won’t be a similar delay in them finally going to court.

ABC News reports that a June 4 preliminary hearing has been set for Travis McMichael, Gregory McMichael and William Bryan, the men involved in Arbery’s killing. Travis and Gregory McMichael followed Arbery as he was out for a jog. They believed him responsible for a series of break-ins that occurred in a construction site near the Santilla Shores neighborhood outside of Brunswick, Ga. After Travis McMichael approached Arbery with a shotgun, a struggle occurred over the gun that resulted in Arbery being shot three times before dying.

On May 5, a video recorded by Bryan was leaked onto social media that depicted the graphic shooting death of Arbery. The release of the video was followed by Travis and Greg McMichael being arrested and charged with Arbery’s murder on May 7 by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation. On May 21, Bryan was arrested and charged with felony murder after further investigation by the GBI.

Multiple district attorneys have recused themselves from the case, citing conflict of interest due to Greg McMichael being a former Glynn County police officer. On May 11, Cobb County District Attorney Joyette Holmes was assigned to prosecute the case. The men face life in prison and potentially the death penalty if convicted.

Joe Jurado

Jr Staff Writer @TheRoot. Watcher of wrestling, player of video games. Mr. Steal Your Disney+ Password.

