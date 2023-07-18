H.E.R.'s Newest Venture Could Make Her an EGOT Winner

It looks like musician and actress H.E.R. is quickly approaching EGOT status, and could be the youngest person to do so! The multi-award winner already has a Children’s and Family Emmy, several Grammy Awards, and an Oscar. The last thing she needs is a Tony, and her newest venture could be the answer.



H.E.R., also known as Gabriella Wilson, took to Instagram on July 17 to acknowledge her involvement with the new Broadway musical as a producer for Here Lies Love with the caption, “I am so happy to make my Broadway producing debut! Here Lies Love Opens on July 20 and could not be prouder to bring this important story to the stage! See you on the dance floor! Mabuhay!

Advertisement

Here Lies Love sits close to the Grammy winner’s heart as she is half Filipino and this show is about the former Filipina First Lady Imelda Marcos and her journey to obtaining the First Lady status, as well as her fall from grace by the Philippine People Power Revolution. The musical is a unique setup as the dance floor is an immersive experience with the audience choosing from four different places to sit or stand in the theater, kind of like a musical and concert combined!

Advertisement Advertisement

This is H.E.R.’s first time behind the scenes for a musical production. In 2022, she made her musical debut as she played Belle in the live television Beauty and the Beast: A 30th Anniversary special with Josh Groban.

We will know next year if she wins the coveted Tony, but if she does, it will be huge, especially since she will only be 26 years old. The current youngest woman to reach EGOT status is Jennifer Hudson, who won her Tony for co-producing A Strange Loop.

Advertisement

This year is a year of new adventures for H.E.R. as she is also making her movie debut, playing Squeak in The Color Purple with the powerhouse cast of Halle Bailey, Fantasia Barrino, Taraji P. Henson, Colman Domingo, Ciara, and many more!

The Color Purple | Official Trailer

Congratulations H.E.R., and fingers crossed for making history in the near future!