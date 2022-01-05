Well you can mark the Grammys on your cancellation bingo card.



Variety reports, due to the current rise in Covid-19 cases and the Omicron variant’s effect around the world, the Recording Academy has announced that this year’s award show will be moved to a later date.

The Grammys were originally scheduled to air live on CBS and Paramount+ Monday, Jan. 31 from Crypto.com Arena fka Staples Center. Trevor Noah was set to emcee, and as of now is still the announced host.

In a joint statement, the Recording Academy and CBS made it clear safety was their top priority.

“After careful consideration and analysis with city and state officials, health and safety experts, the artist community and our many partners, the Recording Academy and CBS have postponed the 64th annual Grammy Awards show. The health and safety of those in our music community, the live audience and the hundreds of people who work tirelessly to produce our show remains our top priority. Given the uncertainty surrounding the Omicron variant, holding the show on January 31st simply contains too many risks. We look forward to celebrating Music’s Biggest Night on a future date, which will be announced soon.”

The Grammy nominations were announced back in November, with Jon Batiste and H.E.R. leading the way.

In the past, the Staples Center was closed for nearly two weeks to prepare for the show. According to Variety, the Crypto.com Arena’s schedule is busy until June or later, so there’s no word on when the show will take place. Of course, WNBA fans will tell you the Los Angeles Sparks have the venue through September.

Last year’s Grammys, also hosted by Noah, were a much more low-key event with performances taking place in the L.A. Live courtyard, the Microsoft Theater and the L.A. Live parking structure. Awards were handed out in front of a socially distanced audience in the L.A. Live courtyard.

The Grammys are the latest award show cancellation, following the Critics Choice Awards and several film festivals.

As of this writing, there has been no word on the NAACP Image Awards, which are scheduled for Feb. 26, the SAG Awards on Feb. 27 and the Oscars on March 27.