With the emergence of the Omicron variant leading to another surge in Covid-19 cases, and a slew of Broadway cancellations and closures, we knew it was only a matter of time before awards season was the next domino to fall.



Various film festivals and critics associations have already postponed or canceled their in-person ceremonies, but now the first major show has decided to cancel its televised event.

Variety reports, the Critics Choice Association announced Wednesday, Dec. 22 it has postponed its in-person awards show, which was scheduled to air Sunday, Jan. 9 on TBS and The CW. Taye Diggs and Nicole Byer were set to host.

The official statement from the Critics Choice Association reads:

“After thoughtful consideration and candid conversations with our partners at The CW and TBS, we have collectively come to the conclusion that the prudent and responsible decision at this point is to postpone the 27th Annual Critics Choice Awards, originally slated for January 9, 2022. We are in regular communication with LA County Public Health officials, and we are currently working diligently to find a new date during the upcoming awards season in which to host our annual gala in-person with everyone’s safety and health remaining our top priority. We will be sharing additional details with our friends and colleagues throughout the entertainment industry as soon as we can.”

The decision is a stark change from the association’s previous announcement that it would proceed with the show, following strict Covid-19 guidelines.

“The Critics Choice Association is working with LA County Public Health Officials and a premiere Covid Compliance service, and at this time, we are currently still planning to host an in-person 27th Annual Critics Choice Awards, following the strictest and safest protocols, including mandatory proof of vaccination, negative PCR tests 48 hours in advance, proper social distancing and masking requirements,” the association said in a statement on Monday, Dec. 20. “We will continue to carefully monitor the situation as events progress.”

Hmm, wonder what happened between Monday and Wednesday?

West Side Story leads the film nominations this year, while Insecure and Pose are among the TV nominees.

With the Grammys on Jan. 31, the NAACP Image Awards scheduled for Feb. 26, the SAG Awards set for Feb. 27 and the Oscars on March 27, the question becomes which awards show will cancel its in-person ceremony next?

Follow The Root for updates on all Covid related cancellations, closures, and schedule changes.