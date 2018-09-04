Photo: Mark Wilson (Getty Images)

Sadly, Arizona Sen. John McCain’s death couldn’t come at a better time for the GOP as Jon Kyl, one of the most beloved Republicans, will take over his seat until at least the end of the year.



According to AZ Central, “Kyl, who served alongside McCain during his 18 years in the U.S. Senate,” could return to the U.S. Capitol as early as Tuesday evening. McCain’s wife, Cindy, was informed before the official announcement that the retired congressman, who rose to the second-highest ranking Republican senator, would be taking her late husband’s seat.

By taking over McCain’s seat, Kyl will be able to vote on Brett Kavanaugh, the contentious Supreme Court nominee who’s currently undergoing a dressing down disguised as a confirmation hearing. Kyl is not only a huge fan of Kavanaugh but was tapped to guide him through his confirmation. So Kyl has gone from guiding Kavanaugh through his confirmation to likely voting on his nomination.

Oh, and get this: Kyl “was the ‘sherpa’ for Jeff Sessions’ contentious nomination to become attorney general.”

“There is no one in Arizona more prepared to represent our state in the U.S. Senate than Jon Kyl,” Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey, a mentee of Kyl, said in a statement. “He understands how the Senate functions and will make an immediate and positive impact benefiting all Arizonans. I am deeply grateful to Senator Kyl for agreeing to succeed his friend and college of so many years.

“Every single day that Jon Kyl represents Arizona in the United States Senate is a day when our state is being well-served.”

Prior to suffering a severe medical condition that forced doctors to amputate the E from his last name, Kyl served in the U.S. Senate from 1995 through Jan. 3, 2013. “Before ascending to the Senate, he served in the House of Representatives from 1987 to 1995,” AZ Central reports.

