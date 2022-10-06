It looks like there is trouble in paradise for the defending NBA champion Golden State Warriors. On Wednesday, Draymond Green and Jordan Poole engaged in a fight at practice that ended with Green striking Poole, according to the Athletic.



Before the fight, the two players went “chest-to-chest” while they pushed and shoved each other before Green hit Poole. After the altercation, practice immediately ended and the Warriors’ brass is considering some kind of punishment for Green for escalating the physical confrontation.

According to Yahoo Sports, there has been “tension” between the two players because they are both up for contract extensions this upcoming season. It looks like Poole, who blossomed as a young star in the league last year, is most certainly going to get the bag from the Warriors, while Green will most likely have to bet on himself and play this season with no extension.

Reportedly, teammates noticed that Poole was acting a little different in training camp thanks to the upcoming bag he is about to get from the Warriors.

Green is known for going back and forth with any and everybody including teammates and opponents. In 2018, he got into an infamous argument with then-teammate Kevin Durant in the middle of a regular season game against the Los Angeles Clippers.

Since then, Green has traded words with Kendrick Perkins, Boston Celtics fans, Kevin Durant, and many others.

Unsurprisingly, NBA Twitter also got ahold of the news of the altercation between Green and Poole and social media had a field day speculating what caused the scuffle between the two players.

NBA veteran and Warriors teammate Andre Iguodala tried to put an end to the “reports” and speculation by tweeting, “What we not gone do is talk crazy about my young fella JP… great character kid… miss me with all that other bs… straight from the ‘SOURCE.’”



He continued, “And it’s family business with my bro @Money23Green too…”

We’ll see if this altercation has any effect on the Warriors this season, who are seeking their fifth championship since 2015.