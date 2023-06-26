Ginuwine Reveals Fallout With Aaliyah, How He Received Forgiveness From Late Star After Her Death

You know that game Telephone? Where someone starts a story, but by the time it gets to the end of the line, it’s been completely changed and sometimes distorted? That’s pretty much the formula for how Hollywood beefs work.



While appearing on the Drink Champs podcast, singer Ginuwine revealed the truth behind his reported beef with the late singer/actress Aaliyah. Back in the day, the “Pony” singer was a part of the Blackground Records family since he was managed by the “Back and Forth” star’s uncle, Barry Hankerson. When he decided to seek new management, that allegedly caused a rift between him and Aaliyah. You can hear his explanation below.

Ginuwine On His Legendary Music Catalog, Going Viral, Working w/ Aaliyah & More | Drink Champs

“We were all a family—Missy, Timbaland, her [Aaliyah], myself, Magoo, Playa, Tweet—all of us,” Ginuwine said.

“Her and I weren’t seeing eye-to-eye. I think it had to do a lot more with her loyalty to her uncle, Barry Hankerson—he was the record head, and the company was my manager—I just decided to leave because of whatever reason,” he continued. “Of course, her loyalty was to her family. So, that’s where that stemmed from. We ain’t have no beef or nothing like that—I ain’t beefing with no girl. It was one of those things where our time had separated.”

He explained that he “always wanted to make sure they were cool, but never got the chance.” He feels like Aaliyah was being told a different narrative about his leaving the label, but he thinks that she did ultimately understand his reasons. Though he wasn’t able to make peace with the star before her death in 2001, the 52-year-old singer says that he’s received a message of forgiveness from her.

He revealed that Missy Elliott, who was very close with the Romeo Must Die actress, told him that she had a dream and everything was OK between him and the late star.

“Missy came, and she told me one time she had a dream, and Aaliyah said: ‘Don’t worry about it.’ She forgive me. And, I cried,” he said.

I’m not here to question whether Aaliyah spoke to Missy in a dream, or whether Ginuwine somehow came up in said dream. That’s between Missy and Aaliyah. I do have some questions about him telling this story publicly. This feels like a private moment of closure between all parties involved. Not every part of your life needs to be the subject of a podcast. Especially when it involves someone who’s no longer here to share their side of the story.

And just a reminder: That thing you’re beefing about isn’t nearly as important as you think it is. Forget, forgive and move on, because in the long run, it does not matter.