Ginuwine had a scary moment on the set of The CW’s upcoming reality series, Criss Angel’s Magic With the Stars.



According to Daily Mail, a video during rehearsal shows the “Pony” artist in a glass box attempting to hold his breath underwater. He bangs on the glass to signal he’s in danger, then is immediately removed from the stunt and checked by paramedics after losing consciousness. A source told the outlet, “It all happened so fast, it was like he got tapped out in a fight.” Thankfully, he’s ok and was able to return to set later in the day.

“He was conquering a fear,” Ginuwine’s rep told People. “Fortunately, everything is OK, as he was working with Criss Angel, who’s the best in the business.”

Despite his incident during rehearsals, Ginuwine performed the stunt for the show and received a positive reaction. Each episode of the series features magician Criss Angel working with two celebrities, who then perform their illusions in front of judges Loni Love, magician Lance Burton and Angel.

It’s great that Ginuwine is OK, but shouldn’t we draw the line for celebrity competitions at dangerous, life-threatening stunts? Maybe they should just stick to dancing, singing, cooking and sports. Also, is anyone clamoring to watch celebrities perform magic? Magic shows are barely fun when professionals are doing illusions. I don’t need to see former heartthrobs and athletes trying to convince me they made a statue levitate.

Among the other celebrities set to appear on Magic with the Stars are High School Musical alum Corbin Bleu, Black-ish’s Miles Brown, Flavor Flav, Omarion, Real Housewives of Atlanta’s Cynthia Bailey, former NFL player Vernon Davis and former U.S. Olympian Lolo Jones.

Am I supposed to pretend this is a real show? The CW didn’t have room for Naomi, but they found a spot for this?