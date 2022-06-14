Georgia’s ongoing probe looking into former President Trump’s attempt to overturn the state’s 2020 Presidental election results is currently underway. As CNN reports, the investigation has turned its gaze toward former Kanye West and R. Kelly publicist Trevian Kutti concerning Kutti showing up at a Georgia election worker’s house to pressure her to “confess to baseless voter fraud claims.

Kutti went to Georgia election worker Ruby Freeman’s home and falsely claimed she was sent by a “high-profile individual” and that “she was a crisis manager.” During their conversation, Kutti told Freeman that if she didn’t confess to these asinine voter fraud lies, Freeman had “48 hours before unknown subjects” showed up at her home.



From CNN:

“Ms. Kutti stated that Ms. Freeman was in danger and had 48 hours to speak with her so that she could get ahead of the issue,” according to the police report. Kutti said the danger Freeman faced was related to the election, the police report stated. During the meeting at the police precinct, Kutti reiterated those claims. “I cannot say what specifically will take place,” Kutti told Freeman, according to the body camera footage obtained by CNN through a public records request. “I just know that it will disrupt your freedom.”

Advertisement

“You are a loose end for a party that needs to tidy up,” Kutti added

Before Kutti’s announced visit, Reuters pointed out that Freeman and her daughter were receiving false voter fraud claims by Trump and his campaign in December of 2020.

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis’s viewpoint has been directed at what Trump and his allies have done. We know about Trump’s phone calls to Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger and Gov. Brian Kemp to “find votes.” However, as CNN notes, the inclusion of Kutti shows the vastness of the investigation. Willis’s team is said to have “had already spoken to more than 50 witnesses and planned to subpoena dozens of others.”

Investigators are interested in obtaining more information from Kutti about who she talked to before visiting Freeman and the specifics of what the publicist said to the worker in her home. Who were the people Kutti arranged for Freeman to speak to over the phone to “acquire a false confession?” Chief Senior Assistant District Attorney F. McDonald Wakeford explains this as a point of interest.