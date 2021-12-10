Vying for the top spot in the weirdest stories of 2021, is a new development in the Trump election fraud conspiracy.

Now, read this next sentence slowly:

Kanye West’s publicist, Trevian Kutti, who used to work for R Kelly, traveled to Georgia to pressure a Black 62-year-old election worker into confessing to fraud allegations levied against her by the former president.

No, you’re not reading the Onion. This bizarre development was actually captured on camera.

The Root reported that this same election worker, Ruby Freeman, is already suing a far-right conspiracy site, the Gateway Pundit, for amping up the election fraud allegations after it published fake news with her and her daughter, Wandrea “Shaye” Moss, at the center of it. The allegations continued after former President Donald Trump actually named her during his own campaign of lies over the 2020 presidential election.

And it just gets worse.

The Chicagoan publicist reportedly told Freeman, who was experiencing death threats, that if she didn’t confess, then people would be coming to her house within 48 hours and she would go to jail. According to Reuters, Kutti didn’t tell Freeman that she worked for West, a friend of Trump’s, but said that a “high profile individual” sent her to “help.”

From Reuters:

Starting on Dec. 3, Trump and his campaign repeatedly accused Freeman and her daughter, Wandrea “Shaye” Moss, of illegally counting phony mail-in ballots after pulling them from mysterious suitcases while working on Election Day at Atlanta’s State Farm Arena. In fact, the “suitcases” were standard ballot containers, and the votes were properly counted, county and state officials quickly confirmed, refuting the fraud claims. But Trump and his allies continued to accuse Freeman and Moss of election-rigging. The allegations inspired hundreds of threats and harassing messages against them and their family members. By the time Kutti arrived, Freeman needed help but was cautious and wouldn’t open the door because of the threats, according to Freeman and a police report. So Freeman asked a neighbor to come over and talk with Kutti, who was with an unidentified male. Like Freeman, Kutti and the other visitor were Black. Kutti told the neighbor that Freeman was in danger and that she’d been sent to provide assistance. Freeman said she was open to meeting them. She asked Cobb County Police to send an officer to keep watch so she could step outside, according to a recording of her 911 call. “They’re saying that I need help,” Freeman told the dispatcher, referring to the people at her door, “that it’s just a matter of time that they are going to come out for me and my family.”

When the police arrived, according to Insider, Kutti told them that she was a “crisis manager.”

“We didn’t want to frighten you, but we had to find you in this time frame,” Kutti is heard telling Freeman in the body camera footage published by Reuters. “You are a loose end for a party that needs to tidy up,” Kutti told her.

Now watch the video for yourself:

Kutti then asked the officer for privacy and placed a call to someone named Harrison Ford, who Kutti called “a communications consultant”, to help push Freeman into confessing to voter fraud. “If you don’t tell everything, you’re going to jail,” Freeman recalled the publicist saying.



The next day a federal agent urged Freeman to leave her home.

This visit occurred on Jan. 4, and you guessed it, on Jan. 6, a mob of angry Trump supporters surrounded Freeman’s home.

Kutti and West were unavailable for comment.