Professor emeritus of constitutional law at Harvard University Lawrence Tribe stated last week that a Trump indictment would be more likely in the ongoing Georgia investigation rather than the Department of Justice. As Georgia’s Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis continues to widen her scope, Governor Brian Kemp has agreed to testify today in court, answering questions about Trump’s 2020 Presidential election, Bloomberg reports.

Willis sent subpoenas to some of Trump’s inner circle, like former lawyer Rudy Giuliani and Senator Lindsey Graham (R-SC). 16 Republicans who served as “alternate” electors for Trump were also sent notices that they could be indicted from Willis’s office. However, a Fulton County judge ruled one elector, state Sen. Burt Jones cannot be questioned by Willis and her office. This stems from Willis holding a June fundraiser for Charlie Bailey, Jones’ opponent for lieutenant governor.

Charles Bullock, a political science professor from the University of Georgia, believes Kemp’s testimony could impact his re-election chances in November, going against Democratic candidate Stacey Abrams.



From Bloomberg:

“Kemp won the nomination by a wide margin,” University of Georgia political science professor Charles Bullock said. “But if those who went for Perdue and believe in Donald Trump decide they are not going to vote for Kemp, or vote at all, he loses.”

What he says to the grand jury could “imperil his general election,” Bullock said. “He’s got to continue to disagree with Trump, but not boast about it or do anything that antagonizes that component of the electoral that believes everything that comes out of Trump’s mouth.”

Willis has already questioned Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, who Trump infamously asked to “find votes” in a January 2021 call. The DA’s office said Kemp also received a call from the former President urging him to help overturn the state result in his favor.