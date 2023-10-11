Gabrielle Union Says She Was "Healed" Before Beginning Motherhood

In an Instagram video posted on her Instagram on October 7, Gabrielle Union reflects on beginning motherhood “later” in life saying, “Hell yeah, it’s been worth it.”



At age 46, Union and her husband Dwyane Wade welcomed their baby girl, Kaavia James, via surrogate in November 2018. Upon her marriage to Wade in 2014, she became a stepmother to his three children from previous relationships.

She began the partnership video with her Proudly children’s skincare and haircare brand lathering on some lotion and talking to her mirror saying, “I wasn’t in a place to even take care of myself much less our little miracle so for me it’s absolutely worth it. She is the best thing that’s ever happened to me.”

Union shocked the world when she revealed that Kaavia was born on November 7, 2018, as she was nearly 50 years old. “People always ask, is it really worth it, you know having kids later in life…It’s changed my life in so many wondrous way that it does make me wish I had done it earlier just so that I have even more time with Kaav.” However, the Being Mary Jane actress knew that she needed to look within before raising a child, “I became a mom at the right time because I was healed and I committed to healing eternally so I didn’t pass all that generational trauma onto Kaav.”

Union has been very vocal about being a parent, especially as the world criticized herself and Wade for supporting their child Zaya Wade who identifies as transgender. Zaya legally changed her name and gender assignment earlier this year despite the disapproval of her birth mother, Siohvaughn Funches-Wade. Funches believed that the former Wade was attempting to profit off of their daughter.

In February of this year, Union and Wade received the President’s Award at the NAACP Image Awards for their efforts to platform and protect Black and LGBTQ+ rights, giving an emotional speech. “We honestly don’t approach this work as activists or leaders as much as we do this as parents. Parents who love our children, and will do whatever the hell we can to keep them seen and secure and safe.”