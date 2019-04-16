Photo: Dia Dipasupil (Getty Images)

Russell Wilson just spiked the ball on Future’s face—not only did he just become the highest paid player in the NFL, signing a $140 million extension to stay with the Seattle Seahawks, which includes a $65 million signing bonus, he flexed on everyone by posting a video to social media of him lying in bed with his wife and Future’s ex, Ciara.



“Hey Seattle, we got a deal,” Wilson said. “Go ’hawks. But I’ma see y’all in the morning. Time for y’all to go to bed.”

According to ESPN, with the four years added to his contract, Wilson, 30, will be with the Seahawks until 2023 as the contract includes a no-trade clause. Wilson will presumably be with Future’s ex even longer.

Not only did Wilson break quarterback contract records, beating out Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers’ contract (Wilson will average of $35 million per season, where as Rodgers was making $33.5 million), Wilson’s signing bonus also sets a record (Rodgers received a $57.5 million bonus on an extension he signed last summer.)

From ESPN:

The deal was apparently finished after four days of negotiations between the Seahawks and Wilson’s agent, Mark Rodgers, who arrived at the team’s headquarters Friday. It keeps Wilson, a five-time Pro Bowler and the quarterback of the only Super Bowl-winning team in Seahawks history, under contract through his age-35 season. And it avoids the messy route of Wilson going year-to-year on the franchise tag, which would have paved the way for an eventual divorce. “At the end of the day, my guy wants to live, work, thrive in Seattle,” Rodgers said Tuesday. “Loves this town and its fans. He compromised to stay here. I respect that.”

More importantly, it keeps Wilson paid well into the future.

