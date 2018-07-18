Free agent Adam “Pacman” Jones, who was in a wild airport fight with a worker who was handling business until a phantom punch laid him out, would make rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine proud with his high-level trolling.
On Tuesday, Frank Ragin, the man who allegedly started a fight with an NFL cornerback (because that’s smart), appeared in a Georgia courtroom looking forlorn and washed. He was also in a wheelchair and his leg was in a cast.
If you’ve not seen the fight, please watch it below. I’d like you to look for two things: first, please tell me if you can find the punch that knocked Ragin down and, secondly, please notice the food bags that Jones drops. When I incorrectly identified them as Cheesecake Factory bags, several readers (I’m nothing without you guys) literally berated me for not noticing that they were clearly Popeye’s food bags. I am ashamed. I’m better than this. I ask you all for your forgiveness.
TMZ Sports notes that “during his court appearance, Ragin was emotional — burying his head in his hands—and looked to be in pain.”
Pacman reportedly posted a photo of the guy to his Instagram with the caption (which, has now been removed): “When you lost the fight ... your job ... your leg and getting found guilty. And that moment you realize you started it all.”
According to TMZ Sports, authorities noted that Jones was the victim in the incident; the sports site also reports that Ragin has not been found guilty.