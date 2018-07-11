Photo: Tim Warner (Getty Images)

Free-agent cornerback Adam “Pacman” Jones has a checkered past, but if the footage from a recent video is to be believed, then the fistfight he had with an employee at an Atlanta airport was not his fault.



According to TMZ Sports, which obtained video of the incident, Jones was reportedly walking through the airport with a female companion, minding his business when the airport employee, whom TMZ Sports identifies as Frank Ragin, allegedly made an untoward gesture at Jones. Jones confronts the man, who proceeds to call Jones a “bitch ass nigga.” Jones appears to drop a bag that a forensic specialist at The Root couldn’t 100 percent ascertain was a cheesecake bag.

Some action happens off camera, which, seriously, in 2018 shouldn’t be happening. At this point, all of us should be skilled enough to know a few things about shooting a fight. First, follow the action. Second, only comment when the comment adds to the fight, and thirdly, at some point, you must yell “World Star” if you’d like the video to be picked up by WorldStarHipHop, as I think this is a copyright thing.

TMZ Sports notes that Ragin was arrested for reportedly instigating the fight, which means that Ragin lost three times on this day: First, he was knocked out. Secondly, he was arrested. And, thirdly he lost his good airport job. As my dad once said to me after I was suspended for fighting a kid who called me a bitch, which meant I couldn’t go on a class trip, and I was punished once I got home: “Man, you sure showed him you ain’t no bitch! Dumbass.”