President Trump must really be messing up when the frat-faced fuck boy Tucker Carlson, an employee of the president’s personal YouTube channel, Fox News, turns on him and actually begins sounding like he has an informed and unbiased opinion.



Carlson told an editor at some German-language magazine“Die Weltwoche” he didn’t believe President Trump had kept his promises on just about anything.

“His chief promises were that he would build the wall, defund Planned Parenthood and repeal Obamacare, and he hasn’t done any of those things,” Carlson said, according to The Washington Post. Carlson added that waiting for those things to actually happen would be like waiting for Maxine Waters to become Trump’s new chief of staff.

He also noted that Trump doesn’t understand the system and that “his own agencies don’t support him.”

Come through, Tucker Carlson, with your deplorable self. And Carlson, who was there to promote some book that none of us are going to read, continued:

“He knows very little about the legislative process, hasn’t learned anything, hasn’t surrounded himself with people that can get it done, hasn’t done all the things you need to do, so it’s mostly his fault that he hasn’t achieved those things.”

Ok, who tightened Carlson’s bow-tie so that right-wing oxygen stopped going to his brain?

Carlson also said during the interview, which ran 45 minutes long, that he’s tired of Trump’s self-aggrandizement and boasting. Look, Fox News made no bones about the fact that they are the president’s personal news channel.

“Hosts such as Sean Hannity and Jeanine Pirro have taken near-unequivocal positions in support of Trump and against ‘the liberal left.’ Hannity has even joined Trump on the campaign stage,” The Post reports.



And if you thought Carlson was done, you’d be wrong. He called Rep.-elect Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) “the future” and claimed the Republican Party “will die if it doesn’t begin to fairly represent middle-class American voters.”

“The elite in our country is physically separated in a way that’s very unhealthy for a democracy,” he said. Rural America is “really falling apart,” he added, noting that “if you’re running the country, you should have a sense of that,” The Post reports.

Urs Gehriger, the host of the show, told The Post that Carlson sounded like a “renegade.”

“He was so tough” on Trump, he said. “He was nobody’s cheerleader. For a person who is so successful on Fox News, I didn’t expect him to be so outspoken.”

WTF has happened to Tucker Carlson?